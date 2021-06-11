By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Union Pacific’s historic steam engine No. 844 made its way through Conway on Thursday. Spectators gathered at various places in downtown, including Simon Park, to watch the steam locomotive’s trip through town on its way to Cheyenne, Wyo. It was a day ahead of schedule.
The city of Vilonia has received a helping hand from some foreign friends to help “restore the city to normal” as it was before the April 25 tornado. A delegation representing the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) paid a visit to Vilonia and presented a check for $20,000 to Mayor James Firestone. Joseph Chen, director-general, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston, Texas, made the presentation, saying it is a small token from the government and people to help with tornado recovery.
(1996)
John L. Ward is retiring from the University of Central Arkansas at the end of June, bringing to a close a career of more than 45 years in journalism and public relations. Before he goes, friends will get a final crack at him at a $20-per-ticket roast on June 25. Proceeds will be used to establish a scholarship in his name for UCA journalism students.
Gilbert J. and Virginia L. Meneley of Wooster celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary recently. Mr. and Mrs. Meneley were married June 7, 1941, at First Baptist Church in LaGrange, Texas. Mr. Meneley was born April 10, 1918, in Gonzales, Texas, a son of the late Sion W. and Josephine Meneley. Mrs. Meneley, the former Virginia L. Humphrey, was born Dec. 15, 1919, in San Antonio, a daughter of the late Hasselle and Mamie W. Humphrey. They have two children: Dr. G. Joseph Meneley and the late Estelle Meneley Gersbach, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
(1971)
Mrs. Lucy Looper and Miss Barbara Mitchell went to Little Rock today to attend the Southeastern District 1 Convention of Christ Temple Holiness Church. They will return Sunday.
Mrs. Kay Bloom and sons, Gary and Eric, of Kansas City, Mo., returned home today after spending Wednesday night with her brother, Don Clark, Mrs. Clark and sons Don Jr. and Mike. Mrs. Bloom’s mother, Mrs. Juanita Clark, accompanied her to Kansas City for a visit.
Mrs. Lando Patton graduated cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Sunday. She received a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education. A daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Trent of Conway, Mrs. Patton plans to teach in Little Rock this fall.
Miss Janet Marguerite Kordsmeier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Kordsmeier, received a bachelor of science degree from St. Louis University. While in St. Louis to attend the commencement exercises, the Profession Pins presentation ceremony and Concelebrated Mass, Mr. and Mrs. Kordsmeier were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Walter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.