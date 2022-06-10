(2012)
Lisa Leitz of Greenbrier was pictured watching her rescued 3-year-old pit bull Wakefield engage with other dogs at Pups in the Park at Beaverfork Lake. Leitz said the dog was rescued from the side of the road near her husband’s naval base. The event was sponsored by the nonprofit organization Gentle Souls Pit Bull Rescue. The event included free sno cones, popcorn and paw paintings.
Cathryn Gaines is the recipient of the 2012 Dr. John Cadle Award for most outstanding Master of Education graduate in the Arkansas Tech University Department of Health and Physical Education. A native of Vilonia, Gaines is the physical education teacher at Center Valley Elementary School in Russellville. Her parents are Connie and Carl Gaines of Vilonia. She received her Master of Education degree in physical education on May 12.
(1997)
Building a bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad on Salem Road is a top priority for Metroplan as it works to solve railroad crossing problems in central Arkansas. According to a news release from Metroplan, the project is projected to cost $2.6 million with federal highway money expected to cover $2.1 million of the cost and Conway picking up the rest of the tab. Metroplan has endorsed spending $265,000 to immediately acquire right of way for the project.
The University of Central Arkansas has added seven players to its fledgling soccer programs. The Bears, who will field their second team this fall, have added Brad Klein of Little Rock Catholic, Trip Robinson of Pulaski Academy, Rick Friday and Shawn Marvin of Cabot, and Kyle Kifer of Fort Smith Southside. The Sugar Bears, which will compete as a club team this year, have signed Robin Daul and Christy Williams.
(1972)
Tim Faris of Memphis, Tenn., spent Sunday with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul P. Faris.
Dan Nabholz arrived to spend the summer with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert D. Nabholz. Young Nabholz recently completed his junior year at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Mr. and Mrs. Robert D. Nabholz and their children David, Tim and John, also spent the weekend in St. Louis recently to attend the graduation of their daughter, Susan, from St. Louis University.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Reynolds were their daughter, Mrs. Thurl Smith, Mr. Smith and sons, Lance David and Thurl Jr. of Fordyce.
Mr. and Mrs. Cleddie W. Harper and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Siebenmorgen were in Hot Springs recently to attend the Arkansas Bankers Association convention.
C.B. Spangler is visiting in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
