June 12
(2010)
Smoking would be prohibited on UCA’s campus as of July 1, a month ahead of a new state law that prohibits smoking at state supported institutions of higher education. The Arkansas Clean Air on Campus Act of 2009 was aimed at protecting those on campus from second-hand smoke.
Zelda Engler-Young, a sixth grader at Ruth Doyle Elementary was pictured showing her mother, Sarah, one of her inventions at the Inventors Showcase at Camp Invention, a weeklong camp held at St. Joseph Elementary School.
Grassy Lake Road would be connected to an existing service road on I-40 near Mayflower.
(1995)
Greenbrier High School would be moving from Class AA to Class AAA when the Arkansas Activities Association reclassified its athletic activities in the fall of 1996.
Patrolman Chris Mitchell, Patrolman Gene Hodges and North Little Rock Patrolman Matt Grace, 1991 Conway High graduate, completed their training at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in East Camden.
Jack Fulmer, UCA head baseball coach for 10 years, resigned but did not announce future plans. He had just led the Bears to a school record of 28 victories.
The sale of Stauffer Communications to Morris Communications gave Morris 80 percent ownership of the Log Cabin Democrat.
(1970)
Six awards were presented in the junior high division at Coach C.D. Taylor and Coach Doyce Winningham’s six-day basketball camp: Ken Taylor of Greenbrier, best defense; Curt Sims of Batesville, free throw champion; Lawson Pilgrim of Conway, high point man; Hal Crafton of St. Joseph, outstanding camper; Calvin Shock of Conway, most rebounds; and Johnny Stephens of Conway, free throw runner-up.
Mayor Walter Dunaway filed for re-election for mayor – a part time position. Dunaway had an insurance agency in the Halter Building but spent most of his time being mayor.
Conway schoolteachers got a $100 raise. Beginning salary was $5,300 a year.
(1945)
Power lines were extended to 160 new customers, 83 north of Conway and south of Greenbrier beginning about a mile north of Conway on Hwy 65 and extending through Pickles Gap and Spring Hill with a lateral to Needs Creek. Other extensions would be a 2.5-mile line from Greenbrier to Soda Valley.
With the Arkansas River on its third rampage of the year, there was concern for Levee No. 1 in the western part of Faulkner County. Work began on building a loop behind the levee between the Coleman and Moore places where a gap was torn.
(1920)
A contract was awarded by Local Manager G.W. Sammons of the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company to the Conway Printing Company for the printing of the next annual directory of the Conway telephone exchange. The directory would be published in July.
Harry A. Adams, a member of the high school faculty, was recovering at a satisfactory rate from his operation. His father, R.F. Adams, was in Little Rock to attend him at the hospital.
