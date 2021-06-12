By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
(2011)
Beth Duncan, 7, was pictured mixing dry ice and blue dye to make blue bubbles at the Hendrix Ridin’ Dirty with Science camp. The camp was made possible by Hendrix College and the Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County. Hendrix science students taught hands-on physical science lessons to campers in science labs under the director of chemistry professor, Dr. Liz Gron.
Peyton Hillis, a fullback in the National Football League with the Cleveland Browns and a former Conway High School football star, held a football camp at the high school for area youth. The camp allowed participants to pick up some pointers from Hillis, as they broke into groups and spent the day playing various games and running drills. The participants were “drafted” by Hillis into teams so they could learn the necessary skills to succeed in the big leagues.
(1996)
A handsome gate has been installed at the Oak Grove Cemetery in another project aimed at protecting and beautifying the time-honored place at the end of Bruce Street, west of Cantrell Field. The installation of the wrought-iron gate at the cemetery entrance was marked by members of the Oak Grove Cemetery Association. Other projects planned at the cemetery will include building a chain-link security fence on the east and south sides, and the improvement of streets in the cemetery. The board also plans to facilitate the formation of a “Friends of the Oak Grove Cemetery” to advise and work with the board in future developments.
Conway golfer Bryce Molder won the Freeport-McDermott Junior Golf Classic, his best finish on the American Junior Golf Association. The 17-year-old Molder, who is bypassing junior play in the state this summer, completed 54 holes at the English Turn Golf and Country Club at 3-under-par 209. He had rounds of 68 and 70, and led the tourney start to finish. He closed with a rain-delayed 71, taking a bogey on the final hole to secure the victory.
(1971)
New officers for the Theodore Campbell Post No. 16 unit of the American Legion Auxiliary are Mrs. Polly Baskin, president; Mrs. Maggie Griffith, first vice president; Mrs. Edith Weatherly, second vice president; Mrs. Sarah Mae Fortson, treasurer; and Miss Iva Kuykendall, secretary.
More than 700 persons toured the Virco Mfg. Corp.’s plant during an open house on Thursday. Officials said they were highly satisfied by the turnout. Visitors were given favors and served refreshments. A train, improvised from a warehouse carrier and pulled by a small tractor, transported many of the visitors through the spacious plan. Mrs. Betty Freeman, whose husband Commodore Freeman is employed at the plant, won the door prize of a bucket chair, one of the firm’s newest products. Virco manufactures school furniture and folding chairs.
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. Frank A Lambert are Mrs. Bill Bogart and children, Beth and Christian, of Harvey, La.
