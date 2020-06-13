June 13
(2010)
Hurley Chiropractic purchased the Old Colony Shop building after selling its building at Harkrider and First streets and would open a new chiropractic and wellness center. Dr. Amanda Bledsoe was a partner in the firm.
The Faulkner County Farm Family of the Year for 2010 was the Tapley family of Greenbrier, the 64th farm family to be so honored in the program’s history.
Beaverfork Lake was still closed to swimmers due to high levels of E. coli bacteria being present in the water. Testing determined this contamination to be caused by a faulty septic system connected to nearby public restrooms.
(1995)
The Frauenthal House on Western Avenue was being designed and transformed into home for H.A.V.E.N as part of the HAVEN Designer House community project. Beverly Pascoe, whose family lived in the house from 1955 until 1964, related memories of the home in a special publication insert on June 14, 1995.
Dan Clanton, Jr. received a master’s degree in art from Iliff School of Theology in Denver.
Christopher L. Gentry graduated from the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine in Baton Rouge.
C. Shane Fulmer graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree.
(1970)
Julia Louise Palmer and Roy Bruce Vann were married at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Wassell L. Burgess officiating.
Jesse Farrell, 29, employee of Hiegel Lumber & Hardware, announced his candidacy for Third Ward Alderman.
Winning awards in the 5th and 6th grade basketball camp held by Coach C.D. Taylor and Coach Doyne Winningham were Kendall Roberts of Greenbrier, free throw champion; Joey Wallace of Greenbrier, free throw runner up; Paul Wilcox of Greenbrier, most rebounds; Bruce Bradford of Southside, high point man; Steve Dear of Greenbrier, best defense; and Kevin Campbell of Harrison, outstanding camper.
(1945)
Black market operators were buying up the first Irish potatoes to be harvested in Faulkner County. The potatoes were bringing $3.50 when sold to the black-market operators, 80 cents over the ceiling imposed.
The YBMA announced it would again hold a county fair, running four days in October. Ralph Cochran, who rain the fair in 1943, would be in charge for the 1945 fair.
The swimming beach at Petit Jean state park was dedicated by Gov. Laney in the name of Sgt. Ralph Newkirk, a former lifeguard at the beach who was killed in action in France.
(1920)
Municipal ordinances regulating the operation of automobiles in the city would be strictly enforced, Mayor W.D. Cole stated. Among the regulations that had been frequently ignored were those forbidding the use of muffler cutouts and speeding, and those that required the use of headlights equipped with dimmers, patent lenses or frosted lenses, and taillights at night. Mayor Cole warned the public that these regulations must be observed or the guilty persons would be arrested and fined.
