By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Representatives from eight organizations were recognized by the Conway Kiwanis Club as recipients of $30,000. The income was from the 30th Anniversary Toad Suck 10K-5K during Toad Suck Daze. Receiving funds were Anne Mann, Boys and Girls Club; Jennifer Welter, CAPCA and Headstart; Beverly Satterfield, Kiwanis Service Leaders; Jennie Morse Quick, HAVEN; Teresa Little, Faulkner County Day School; Kittie Aaron, Conway Interfaith Clinic; Phillip Fletcher, City of Hope; and Courtney Leach, Community Connections. In the 30 years of making the contributions, the Kiwanis Club has collected $330,000 with this project.
(1998)
Ivan McMahon was pictured during a press conference, expressing his gratitude for having his house selected for Paint Your Heart Out. Volunteers will spend the next two weekends scraping and painting the homes of elderly, low income and disabled homeowners. Through the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and business sponsors, Paint Your Heart Out has painted more than 25 Conway homes in the past five years.
Ann York, principal of Theodore Jones Elementary School, and Sam Nelson, principal of Florence Mattison Elementary School, were pictured looking over books being donated to their schools. Representatives of Project Read brought the books to the principals. The representatives are Natalie Clark, Dr. Toran Isom and Gay Moore. Project Read is an endeavor of the Hillary Rodham Clinton Fan Club, with chapters throughout the United States. Local volunteers spend time reading to Kindergarten through third-grade students, with five Conway schools participating. All eight Conway elementary schools will receive six books chosen by a special committee of the fan club.
(1973)
T. Douglas Belote, superintendent of Greenbrier schools, presented plaques to Mrs. Flora Glover for 24 years’ service, and to Miss Alice Dillaha for 26 years as a cook. The awards were presented at the annual year-end luncheon held at Ramada Inn in Conway. Mrs. Doyce Winningham accepted a plaque on behalf of her husband, recognizing the record his basketball teams amassed while he was a coach at the school. A special larger plaque was presented to Belote on behalf of the school board to be placed in the school trophy case. Retiring and newly hired teachers were also recognized.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Moix were in Dallas, Texas, to attend the fall apparel mart.
