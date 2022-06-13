10 Years Ago
Dr. Noel W. Lawson, a native of Conway, was one of four alumni recently inducted into the College of Medicine Hall of Fame during the Dean’s Honor Day ceremony at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Lawson is a 1957 graduate of Conway High School, a 1961 graduate of Hendrix College, and a 1965 graduate of UAMS. The Hall of Fame recognizes graduates and faculty members from throughout the college’s history who have achieved special distinction as physicians, scientists and leaders. Lawson’s sister, Vivian Lawson Hogue, is a Conway resident.
25 Years Ago
Pat Lewis and Steve Fulmer, assistant superintendent of the Conway School District, were pictured checking out a plaque the school board presented to Ms. Lewis at her retirement party. She was retiring after 24 years as school nurse for the district. When Ms. Lewis started her job in 1973, the district had six school buildings and she was the only nurse to approximately 3,900 students enrolled in Conway schools. Six nurses attended to the 7,500 students this past school year. Ms. Lewis says she plans to do “fun stuff” now that she’s retired.
J.R. Pryer of the Morgan area has been appointed fire chief of Mayflower, Mayor Linn Washam announced at a recent city council meeting. The belated appointment appeared to satisfy Mayflower Volunteer Fire Department firefighters who had complained about the lack of such an appointment.
50 Years AgoA three-speed manually operated record player is missing from the kindergarten operated in the former Pine Street school, the police said. There was no evidence of forced entry to the building.
A federal grant of $194,488 has been approved for the Arkansas Educational Television Commission, and the money will enable the studio to broadcast everything in color except live programs. Lee Reaves, director, said the state has already approved enough matching funs to put up the state’s part – $33,352 – to enable the studio to buy a film chain and videotape recorders and related equipment.
Mrs. DiAnn Bryant apparently is the first woman ever to seek a position on the Faulkner County Democratic Central Committee from Harve Township. She has two children and lives in the Holland community. Her statement to the Log Cabin Democrat outlined her “desire, ability and willingness to make Harve Township and the community of Holland a good committee member.” She said that last summer was the deciding point for her when two bridges across the Cadron were condemned and caused a crisis concerning the welfare and safety of the children. The school buses unloaded children, they walked across, the bus drove across and picked them up on the other side. Another bus takes a long, roundabout route to get students to school without having to cross the bridges.
