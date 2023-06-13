10 years ago
(2013)
The Conway Junior High Quiz Bowl team’s first trip to nationals was a winner. Eleven members competed and won at the sixth annual Junior National Academic Championship in New Orleans, La. Conway beat Altamont, Ala., in the championship, 365 to 350. Team members are Alex Brewington, Joe Coker, Tim Ablondi, Ben Coney, Zelda Engeler-Young, Connor Lichtenwal, Kennedy Reynolds, Megan Haase, Kate Lange, Trey Smith and Matthew Sweere. The coach is Paula McKee. Coach McKee said the group plans on going back when they get to be seniors. The team answered questions about a variety of topics, including the OK Corral, Kurt Cobain, kerosene, and North and South Korea.
25 years ago
(1998)
At a recent family gathering, the Tilley family noted two sets of five generations. One set of five generations includes Gladys Tilley of Conway, Brenda Tilley Mahan of Greenbrier, Mrs. Tilley’s granddaughter; Nathan Mahan of Conway, Mrs. Tilley’s great-great-grandson; Edgar Tilley of Greenbrier, Mrs. Tilley’s son; and Rusty Mahan of Conway, Mrs. Tilley’s great-grandson. The second set includes Mrs. Tilley; Brenda Tilley Mahan; McKenzie Mahan of Conway, Mrs. Tilley’s great-great-granddaughter; Edgar Tilley; and Jacob Mahan of Conway, Mrs. Tilley’s great-grandson.
50 years ago
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Lodie Biggs have returned from a visit with their son, Clark Biggs, Mrs. Biggs and children, Luke and Lynn, in San Antonio, Texas. They also visited Mrs. Biggs’ sister, Mrs. T.J. Bates, and Mr. Bates in Killeen, Texas.
Rube Linder, president of Linder’s Music Center, returned from Las Vegas, Nev., where he attended a national dealers meeting. Mr. Linder also made a trip to Phoenix, Ariz., and Mexico before returning to Conway.
Harold Johnson of Conway was in Little Rock on Friday and Saturday to attend the Ozark District Convention of Optimist International. The conference was one of the first to be held in the new Camelot Inn Convention Center. Johnson is a past president of the Conway Optimist Club and a past lieutenant governor and sergeant-at-arms of the Ozark District.
Mr. and Mrs. Mike Stout recently moved to Conway from Little Rock and are residing at 2213 Stout St. Mr. Stout is an installer for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.