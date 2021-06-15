(2011)
Jeff Borengasser, who has had seven years’ experience as the head men’s and women’s tennis coach at Westminster College in Missouri, is the new University of Central Arkansas women’s tennis coach. While at Westminster, he led the men’s team to six St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles in seven years.
Morgan Poole Evatt of the University of Central Arkansas has been awarded a Fulbright U.S. Student Program scholarship to Mexico in speech-language pathology. Evatt will conduct data collection for validity, sensitivity and specificity of the MacArthur-Bates Communicative Development Inventory, a language assessment tool for Spanish speakers who are ages 30 to 47 months. She will travel to Queretaro, Mexico, in August to begin the nine-month project.
(1996)
Seven Conway High School juniors were selected to attend the 1996 Arkansas Governor’s School for the gifted and talented. They are Ben Andrews, choral music; Chris Blakey, natural science; Margaret Lloyd, social science; Sara Pennington, English and language arts; Ellie Phillips, English and language arts; Nathan Tyler, mathematics; and Kim Polanco, English and language arts. The alternate from CHS is Clint Johnson, natural science.
Five Conway Junior High School students received honors at the 62nd annual national French contest, “Le Grand Concours.” Nearly 1,349 Arkansas French students from 37 schools competed, with 18 Conway students at the event. In Level 1, Matt Bell took third place and Alicia Manion took eighth place. Amy Browning, Ellen Pennington and Grace Teng all scored in the top 10 percent. Their teachers are Gena Bishop and Karen Strossner.
(1971)
Conway was well represented as spectators at the Arkansas Poultry Federation Princess Pageant held last weekend at the Convention Center in Hot Springs. Among those attending were Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Ligon, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Cox, and Mr. and Mrs. Richard French.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Robins III and daughter, Laura, attended the Arkansas Press Association meeting in Fayetteville during the weekend. They also attended the wedding of Miss Linda Sue Gonzales and Frank Clifton Nickle at Trinity Temple Church in Fayetteville. Others attending the wedding from Conway were Mr. and Mrs. Hubert L. Ferguson and Mrs. Emily Heizman. Mrs. Heizman is an aunt of Mr. Nickle.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. John E. Motley were Major and Mrs. Bill Miller and children, Melissa, Melanie and Patrick, of Fort Leavenworth, Kan., and Mr. and Mrs. Larry Motley and children, Teresa and Larry Jr., of North Little Rock. In two weeks, the Millers plan to move to a residence at 1319 Bellemeade Drive in Conway. Major Miller will leave in July for his second tour of duty in Vietnam. His family will reside in Conway while he is in Vietnam.
