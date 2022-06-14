10 Years Ago
The public is encouraged to take part in “Get Swabbed, Be the 1 and Save a Life,” at the Vilonia Fire Department. The event is an effort to find a bone marrow donor for 29-year-old Leslie Harris of Little Rock. Harris was diagnosed with leukemia in 2011 just hours before giving birth to a baby, Samuel Ayden. The Vilonia event is one of many attempting to find a donor.
More than 200 entering freshmen recently attended the Summer Orientation and Academic Registration at the University of Central Arkansas. For the first time, the university has made orientation mandatory for nearly every entering freshman. The event is among 10 that will be held throughout this summer. By the end of the summer, roughly 2,200 entering freshmen will go through orientation.
25 Years Ago
Doug Hoffman was selected Alumnus of the Year at the recent homecoming celebration at Central Baptist College. The award is presented to an alumnus who has distinguished himself in professional endeavors and has manifested a sincere concern for the work of CBC. Hoffman, who retired in 1994 from the Pulaski County Special School District, served for 28 years as a coach, teacher, principal and director of staff and certified personnel. He has served as chairman of the CBC Homecoming Committee for the past two years. He and his wife, Phyllis, have a son.
Diane Mitchell fired a 134 net to win Conway Country Club’s handicap tournament, sponsored by the Women’s Golf Association. Becky Bussey was second in the championship flight at 135. Lois Lamb was third at 136. First flight winner was Virginia Brown at 148, carding out Fritz Shock. Sharon Jiskra was third at 149. Alyce Reinhard won the second flight at 150. Mona Kincannon carded out Candace Barker for second at 153. Closest to the pin was won by Kim Silvestri, No. 2; Wilma Horton, No. 7; and Becky Bussey, No. 16.
50 Years Ago
Elizabeth Burgess was valedictorian and Thurman Wayne McKaskle was salutatorian in the Greenbrier High School graduating class. Miss Burgess, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Burgess, had a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. McKaskle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thurman McKaskle, has a 3.9 grade-point average.
Officers for the 1972-73 school year were installed by the Ida Burns PTA. They are Mrs. Galley Smith, president; Mrs. Bob Benafield, vice president; Mrs. Roger Mills, secretary; and Mrs. Guy Murphy, treasurer. The Ida Burns School PTA’s project was the installation of room air conditioners throughout the school, incurring an indebtedness of more than $4,000. Due to the success of various money-making projects during the year, the balance on the loan is now a little more than $1,400. Attendance banners were awarded to the rooms of Mrs. Homer Jones and Mrs. Kathy Windle.
Miss Bryce Johnson of Kinston, N.C., is visiting Mrs. Pauline Glenn and Mrs. James E. Stotts.
