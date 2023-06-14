By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
As a seventh-grader, the first track meet that Elizabeth Krug of Heber Springs participated in was a disaster. Murphy’s Law outpointed her by a large margin, as she missed the pit in the high jump, hurt her lip on the pole vault, and pulled a hamstring. Now, folks at Hendrix College call her their Wonder Woman. She recently earned a national championship in the NCAA Division III heptathlon, a seven-event competition consisting of 200- and 800-meter runs, the 100 high hurdles, the shot put, javelin, high jump and long jump. Surging from fourth place to first in the climactic 800 meters represented the greatest comeback in points in NCAA Division III heptathlon history.
(1998)
The Greenbrier High School awards assembly recently hosted colleges, universities, vocational schools and various organizations. Of the 128 seniors, 33 were honor graduates. Counselor Tena Hixon announced that the seniors received $428,851 in scholarships as of May 14.
Bruce Marvel, maintenance supervisor in the Conway School District, recently received an appreciation award for his 25 years of service. The trophy was presented by superintendent Steve Fulmer during the district’s non-certified personnel awards ceremony. Earl Crenshaw received the employee of the year award.
(1973)
Darlene Fason was valedictorian and Rickey Joe Millsaps was salutatorian of this year’s graduating class at Mount Vernon High School. The school session ended May 18. Miss Fason is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Fason. She played basketball for four years, was homecoming queen this year, served as a junior class officer, was vice president of the Library Club, and served on the yearbook staff and Student Council. Millsaps is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Edmund Millsaps. He was a member of the Mount Vernon chapter of Future Farmers of America, and served as master of ceremonies for homecoming this year.
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard King of Conway and daughter, Mrs. Allen Lee Noble, Mr. Noble and son of Lincoln, Neb., left for a vacation tour of the western United States.
Miss Susan Farris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Farris, arrived in Munich, Germany, where she will be studying at the Goethe Institute in Grafing. Miss Farris is a German and French instructor at Conway High School.
