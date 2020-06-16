June 16
(2010)
Employees with the Conway Parks and Recreation Department laid a permanent pipeline which would serve as a chlorinated barrier between the faulty septic system and the swimming area of Beaverfork Lake. The faulty sewer lines were to blame for high counts of E. Coli found in the park’s swimming area.
Conway and Greenbrier high schools were both included on a list compiled by Newsweek called America’s Best High Schools. This ranking represented the top six percent of open enrollment public high schools that offered advanced placement college-level courses and tests. Conway ranked 1,037th while Greenbrier ranked 1,186th out of 1,623 schools.
(1995)
Relda Washburn retired after 31 years at the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.
Mullins & Co., an adult contemporary Christian music group, was in concert at Conway’s First Baptist Church as part of the church’s continuing concert series.
The New Focus Life Support Ministry of Second Baptist Church was offering three summer courses—“Boundaries,” “Thoroughly Fit,” and “Characteristics of Adult Children of Dysfunctional Families.”
Acxiom Corporation expanded into property and casualty insurance claims estimating, contracting to manage a broad range of programs for Claims Solution Group and Automatic Data Processing (ADP).
(1970)
Conway attorney Francis T. Donovan, 50, entered the race for Fifth Judicial District circuit judge, a late entry to oppose incumbent Judge Russell C. Roberts who was seeking a second full term.
Kenneth E. Owens, owner and manager of the Jack and Jill Children Shop in Conway, opened a new store in North Little Rock at 507 JFK Blvd. It would be the largest of the four stores that he owned. Edgar Owen, the manager’s son, would manage the NLR store. Mrs. Owens assisted in the Conway store.
G.D. “Hoot” Thorn, a Greenbrier TV repairman, ran for 14th District Representative as a Republican.
(1945)
Mayor George D. Muse met at the city hall with members of the police committee of the city council and police department. The group decided the only way to enforce traffic ordinances was “to follow the traffic laws to the letter” and this would be done. The meeting followed complaints that traffic laws were being flagrantly violated.
Major Lewis, co-owner and operator of Brown & Lewis’ livestock auction and Bud Harrington of Morrilton were injured when attacked by a wild hog during Tuesday’s sale. The hog inflicted a cut about three inches long and two inches deep in Lewis’ right hip.
(1920)
Harton & Smith Jewelers advertised the Edison Amerola. “We are the only sellers of this machine. Don’t send away for your cylinder records when you can hear them before you buy, and also you can buy them at the same price—60 cents.” They also advertised Graphophones and Victrolas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.