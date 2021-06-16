(2011)
Investigators with the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force were part of a group of law enforcement officers that intercepted a shipment of marijuana over the weekend. Members of the drug task force, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Highway Police, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Damascus Police Department and the drug task force’s K-9 unit were conducting drug interdiction patrols along Highway 65. After a traffic stop, officers found 138 pounds of high grade, hydroponic marijuana with a street value of about $524,400.
The Conway School District’s Board of Education approved a guaranteed maximum price package submitted by Nabholz Construction Corp. for a new elementary school on Old Military Road. The maximum price for the construction phase is not to exceed $12,452,293. The district will furnish items to complete the building, such as furniture, marker boards and labs.
(1996)
The team of Jim Hambuchen, Truman Starkey, Gary Mitchell and Greg Starkey shot a 14-under 55 to win the 1996 UCA Purple Circle Golf Tournament. The team beat a pair of teams in the championship flight that each shot 57. They were Don Weaver, Doug Weaver, Cliff Furcron and Ed Cargile; and Bo Conner, Scott Felts, Jon Vammen and Rick Taylor. The Weaver team finished second on a scorecard playoff.
Bryan Fink of Conway, a son of Newton and Suzanne Fink and pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church, recently graduated from Asbury Theological Seminary at Wilmore, Ky. He was one of 13 students to earn a doctor of ministry at the seminary, which is a multi-denominational theological graduate school which prepares men and women for effective Christian service as world Wesleyan leaders.
(1971)
Lewis Stell, vice president in charge of operations at First State Bank & Trust Co., has returned from Baton Rouge, La., where he attended a two-week course at the School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University. It’s the second year Stell has attended the school.
Mrs. Beatrice Thomas, former information officer for the state headquarters of Civil Defense who retired last month after 16 years’ service, was recently honored with the presentation of two plaques. She received the Certificate of Appreciation as a tribute from her fellow employees, and the Certificate of Commendation for her leadership in public information projects. She is past president of the Pilot Club and Business and Professional Women’s Club of Conway, and a member of the Wesleyan Service Guild of First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. C.M. Moix returned Saturday night from London, England, after a month’s vacation with her son, T-Sgt. Theodore Moix, Mrs. Moix, and children Andrew, Michelle, Theresa Rose and James Martin. Sgt. Moix is stationed at Mendenhol, England, where he is serving in the Air Force. Mrs. Moix made the trip by jet.
