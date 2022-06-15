10 YEARS AGO
Vilonia Primary School recently selected the May Soaring Eagles recipients. They are Honor Calvert and Gracie Hale, Kindergarten; Noah Seiver and Macie Barnes, first grade; Jaren Long and Brittnie Haggerty, second grade; Dalton Meadows and Cheyenne Harvey, third grade; and Andrew Hill and Lydia Grace Outlaw, fourth grade. The Soaring Eagles award is sponsored by the Vilonia Primary School PTO.
Barbara Mathes of Mayflower was the winner of the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association’s prize trip to Las Vegas during the weekend of the National Finals Rodeo given at the Log Cabin Democrat. The prize package is valued at more than $2,200.
25 YEARS AGOThe Conway Morning Rotary Club presented two scholarships this year for the first time. The Junior Rotarian Scholarships were presented to Nathan Tyler and Beth Glover. Nathan is a son of Edgar and Genelle Tyler and a graduate of Conway High School. Beth is a daughter of James and Elton Glover and a graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Three Conway students managed to pull ahead of those representing 33 other school districts at the recent Nina Guenther Science Fair. Stephanie Rogers, a fifth-grader at Theodore Jones Elementary School, took first place in the fair. Dylan Rolleigh, a fifth-grader at Florence Mattison Elementary School, took second place, and Adam Loos, a fourth-grader at Theodore Jones Elementary School, was third. Receiving honorable mentions were Craig Kirkdoffer of Quitman; Casey Black and A.J. Stone of Conway; and Michelle Short of Mayflower. A special award was given to Johnathan Nichols of Greenbrier.
50 YEARS AGOMrs. Mike Hartje, a member of the Junior Auxiliary National Admission Committee, returned from Memphis, Tenn., where she attended the Junior Auxiliary national convention.
Mrs. Don Harris of Huntington Beach, Calif., who is visiting her son, Bill Harris, and Mrs. Harris in Little Rock, is spending a few days in Conway with her cousin, Mrs. W.C. Ferguson.
Mrs. Jane Duggan of Brunswick, Maine, is visiting her mother, Mrs. Fred Hobbs, and her cousin, Mrs. Witt Gould.
Mrs. Ora Drafton of Reno, Nev., was a recent guest of her sister-in-law, Mrs. Lucille Adams, and her niece and nephew, Barbara Adams and Cecil Adams.
Mrs. Beatrice Bryson and Mrs. Mabel Charles Sherin returned from Fort Smith, where Mrs. Bryson spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cargyle. Mrs. Sherin was a guest of her brother, J.H. Charles and Mrs. Charles. Mrs. Bryson and Mrs. Cargyle also attended their 50th class reunion at Fort Smith High School.
