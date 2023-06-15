By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Conway was recently included in a list of the 10 cheapest U.S. cities to live in, in a study done by a Washington, D.C.-based business and personal finance publisher. Ranked at No. 9, Conway was one of two Arkansas cities to make the list, joining Fayetteville, which ranked at No. 5. The study, completed by Kiplinger, listed Conway’s cost of living at 12.1 percent below the national average. Conway’s median household income was $44,745 and the median home value was listed at $147,400. It’s the second year in a row for Conway to make Kiplinger’s list after checking in at No. 6 in 2012.
(1998)
Jim Courtney has received the Central Baptist College Employee of the Year award. Chairman of CBC’s music department, Courtney received the award at this year’s employee appreciation banquet. Nominees were required to demonstrate loyalty to the institution, good work ethics, professionalism, and a positive attitude toward fellow workers and students. Since coming to Central in 1968, Courtney has traveled thousands of miles with choir students representing the college. He has also served as dean of students, director of the Life Skills Center, and as a member of the administrative council.
Spaulding Athletic ran its American Legion record to 3-0, taking a pair of games from Greenbrier, 14-0 and 14-1. Noted for their play were Matt Bell, Josh Fleming, Matthew Moix, David Geary, Brian Schuck, Brian Bradshaw, Justin Clay and Scott Lacy.
(1973)
A record $5,956.89 was raised in this year’s Faulkner County Cancer Crusade, Mrs. Charles D. Ward, chairman, said last week. The previous high was $5,152, received in 1971. The residential solicitation brought in $3,076.90 and contributions from business and industry totaled $2712.99. Memorials have amounted to $167. More than 300 volunteers throughout the county assisted in the campaign. The funds will be used for research, education and services for cancer patients.
Mrs. Cornelia Beck of Conway is joining the nursing faculty at State College of Arkansas. She obtained a master of education in nursing at SCA in May. Mrs. Beck’s husband, Barry Beck, has taken a year’s leave of absence as executive of the Foothills District of Boy Scout to study toward a master’s degree in business administration at SCA. The Becks have one child and live at 1046 Faulkner St.
Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Hogan and Robert Hall were among the 62 people attending the Heffington family reunion April 26 at Fifth Avenue Park.
