June 17
(2010)
A county ordinance was passed outlawing the substance known as K2 and the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office began enforcing the new law immediately. Some of the retail locations selling the product had already pulled displays but others had not.
Conway Express won the USA Hoopfest Summer Starter Tournament, defeating Fusion in the finals to clinch the title. Team members were Anna Cain, Audrey Moran, Hannah Schneiblen, Meagan Briggler, Anna Mayor, Catie Lloyd, Bailey McKee and Rachel Briggler.
Three coaches from Conway would be inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Association/Arkansas Officials Association Hall of Fame: C.D. Taylor, Joe Graham and Bobby Tiner.
(1995)
Don Carter, 48-year-old Greenbrier alderman, was still recovering from a wreck that put him in the hospital for two months. He woke up six weeks after the wreck but did not remember the accident.
Jeanne Bright and Cynthia Frost, both employees of Boatman’s National Bank in Conway, graduated from the Mid-South School of Banking in Memphis, a three year program designed to provide a high degree of understanding of all commercial banking functions.
CHS classes of 1941-50, calling themselves Antique Wampus Cats, had a reunion. Activities included a program at the Conway Public Schools Auditorium honoring 16 former teachers.
(1970)
SCA Board of Trustees approved the conversion of the ROTC program at the college from mandatory to voluntary for freshmen and sophomore male students, a change other colleges were making at the time.
Dr. Harold Love, chairman of the Special Education Department at SCA, announced that he was a candidate for city alderman, Position 2, Second Ward. He had lived in Conway for eight years.
Virgil E. Tyler, churchman and retired educator, was designated as Arkansas Baptist Father of the Year by the Arkansas Baptist newsmagazine. He was born in Greenbrier and married to the former Ruby Clements of Greenbrier.
(1945)
J.C. Loveless brought to the Log Cabin Democrat office a cotton bloom picked from a plant near the heating station on the Hendrix College campus, where he was employed. It could not be counted as the first bloom since it did not come from a cotton field.
Mayor George D. Muse reported that property owners living on unpaved streets had already paid in approximately $1,800 to the city to have their streets oiled.
Wilson Thomas received a permit to build a new five-room residence at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Duncan Street.
(1920)
A three-month-old baby was left in the back yard at the home of Dr. A.C. Millar, editor of the Arkansas Methodist and former president of Hendrix College, 519 Scott Street, Little Rock. The baby was cared for by Mrs. Millar until it could be taken to the hospital for treatment for undernourishment. Later, an 18-year-old girl/mother confessed she left the baby because she was unable to take care of it.
Miss Clara May Rice would marry Lillard Bolls at the Baptist Church in Springdale. Miss Rice was a piano teacher in the conservatory while Mr. Bolls was a well-known businessman in Conway.
