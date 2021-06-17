By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
(2011)
The Wescon Fire Department recently received $5,970.75 through the Arkansas Rural Community Grant Program. The Arkansas Rural Fire Protection Grant is to be used to purchase wildland protective gear. More than $165,000 was presented to 20 rural communities for Fiscal Year 2011. Representatives of the fire department attended an awards ceremony in Hot Springs.
The Bee Branch Southside class of 1961 recently held its 50th class reunion. There were 22 classmates in attendance. Teachers attending the reunion were Mr. and Mrs. Gil Depner, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Eades, and Marvin Sams. The class started school in the 1949-50 school year.
Safe Routes to School of Conway sponsored an essay contest at Ida Burns Elementary School on the advantages of commuting to and from school other than by car. Students wrote essays on why walking and bicycling to and from school is a good idea. The winners were Roman Aaron, who won a scooter, and Abby Oudekerk, who was awarded a trophy.
(1996)
Bright and early Monday morning, Conway drivers will awaken to a golden opportunity – the chance to merge, mix and otherwise commute on the brand new Highway 286/Industrial Boulevard railroad overpass. The overpass, which cost $3.9 million, will be open after about a year and a half of construction. Drivers will now have a much-needed east to west corridor over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
Debbie Gosnell of Conway was pictured in the newspaper as the winner of a $10,000 furniture shopping spree. She was chosen as the local winner in the Arkansas Furniture Week promotion, and then her name was drawn at the state level for the shopping spree. A total of 160 stores from around the state participated in the promotion.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Royce C. Hall and son, Max, returned Saturday from a nine-day vacation at Six Flags, Houston, Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas. They were accompanied by their daughter and sister, Mrs. Jerry Nall, and children, Jeff and Kelle, of Blytheville. They were joined at Six Flags by the Halls’ son, Ken Hall, Mrs. Hall and children, Steven and Susan, of Port Arthur.
Mr. and Mrs. James Futrell have returned to Memphis, Tenn., after visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Futrell. Mr. Futrell has completed his first year at Memphis State University, where he is working toward a master’s degree in broadcasting. Mrs. Futrell will teach third grade in a Memphis school next. Mrs. Sarah L. Lane went to Memphis with the Futrells for a week’s visit.
Mr. and Mrs. Rayburn Brown of Reno, Nev., were in Conway last week to visit friends. This was Mr. Brown’s first visit to Conway in 20 years. The couple visited Mr. and Mrs. Jess Brown, Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Brown, Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Graddy, Mrs. Fay Sadler and Mrs. Roy Brown in Conway, and Mrs. Laura Mitchell and Mrs. Ivy Mitchell in the Liberty community.
