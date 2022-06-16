10 YEARS AGO
Levonna and Tony Uekman were recently chosen the newest Faulkner County Farm Family of the Year. They will compete for the district and state titles. The Uekmans are both full-time employees of the Natural Resources Conservation Service – he in Searcy and she in Heber Springs. The rest of their time is spent on their 65 acres near Quitman. They have worked this acreage for 17 years – 12 year as a rotational grazing operation for 130 to 150 head of cattle. With pasture they lease, they oversee a total of 90 acres.
Christ Church Conway will move from the second floor of the Halter Building to a new location at 1105 Deer St. The church is a member of the Presbyterian Church of America and the Rev. Kevin Hale is pastor.
25 YEARS AGO
More than $1,000 worth of furniture was taken from a mobile home business recently. The merchandise included two end tables worth $150, four kitchen chairs worth $400, and a $75 coffee table, taken from a mobile home at Oakwood Mobile Homes on Amity Road. Decor and books were taken from a storage area. According to police, a $400 kitchen table and a couch were found north of the business. A $350 love seat was found on the road about one mile from the business on Highway 286.
Charles F. and Mildred M. Day of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on June 14 at Pickles Gap Baptist Church. They were married June 17, 1947, at the church. Mrs. Day, born Jan. 7, 1927, in Greenbrier, is a daughter of the late Thomas R. and Ruby Ball. Mr. Day, born March 17, 1925, in Conway, is a son of the late Clarence E. and Meda O. Day. They have two sons, Tom E. Day and Tim E. Day, and four grandchildren. Mr. Day is retired after 46 years from Clarence Day’s Store in Conway.
50 YEARS AGO
Robin Elizabeth Brown, 7, was chosen princess of the Faulkner County Saddle Club at the organization’s spring rodeo. A daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robin Brown of Conway, she succeeds Connie Hartwick. Crowned junior queen of the saddle club was Jenny Wilkinson, 15, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Wilkinson of Conway. Last year’s junior queen was Amber Beats.
A $250 reward is being offered by the VFW Club for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or person who broke into the club the night of May 14. Several hundred dollars – including all the money in a jar that contained donations for a family whose home burned – was taken. Entry to the club was gained by forcing an air conditioner out of a window, police said. Money was removed from the club’s coin-operated pool tables, shuffleboards and cigarette machines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.