By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Children in rural areas of Faulkner County who have depended on school meals on weekdays don’t have to go hungry this summer, thanks to the Summer Food Service Program offered by the Faulkner County Library system. The program to feed children under 18 years of age is funded by a federal grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. Friends of the Faulkner County Library have committed to feeding children at the Twin Groves and Mount Vernon branches of the library until Aug. 9.
Conway is one of the 15 finalists for the PetSafe “Bark for Your Park” contest to win funds for a city dog park. Conway rose to the top 15 of around 400 entrants. The grand prize is $100,000, and there will also be four $25,000 prizes for the runners-up.
(1998)
Swing City, a Conway 10-and-under AAU baseball team, played five consecutive games before falling in the championship game to earn second place in a tournament at Hot Springs. Team members are Eric Anthony, Nate Anthony, Phillip Bumpers, Daniel Coffey, Landon Ezell, Grant Garlington, Steven Jackson, Clark Shadrach, Zac Throneberry, Corey Springer, Matt Bates and Andy Lee. The coaches are Chris Throneberry, Doug Garlington and Larry Ezell.
Dr. Ann Die, president of Hendrix College, will represent the United States next month in Great Britain, when Methodists worldwide celebrate the 250th anniversary of Methodist education at a celebration in England. Dr. Die said the celebration will recognize not only United Methodist schools, but also twhe commitment to education that involves freedom of thought and intellectual discussion. The celebration will take place at Kingswood School in Bath. John Wesley, founder of the Methodist Church, started the school in 1748.
(1973)
Selected to represent Vilonia High School at Arkansas Girls State are juniors Nita Riddle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy C. Riddle; Renee Mize, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Mize; Rhonda York, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.L. York; and Connie Wester, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Wester. The girls are sponsored by the Vilonia Parent-Teacher Association.
May was the driest month in Conway of 1973. Following two months of heavy downpours which produced some of the worst spring flooding in recent years, a relatively dry month was welcome relief for most people. Rainfall in May totaled 3.14 inches, compared with normal precipitation of 5.70 inches. For the year, the Conway station is 7.93 inches above normal.
