June 18
(2010)
Moviegoers enjoyed a screening of “The Blind Side” in downtown Conway. The showing was part of the Silver Moon Cinema and Third Thursday events sponsored by the Conway Downtown Partnership.
The Greater Fellowship Christian Church held a “Roast and Toast” honoring pastor Odie Phillips for 16 years of service. The banquet was held at the Simon Intermediate School Auditorium.
Arkansas State Representative Linda Tyler, D-District 45, was voted the House of Representatives majority leader, the first female elected to that position.
Dr. Josh Ward joined Conway Women’s Health Center, 2200 Ada Avenue, Suite 301 after completing his residency at LSU Health Science Center.
(1995)
Moix Marbleworks, 8 Ranchette Road, opened, specializing in cultured marble vanities, tubs, countertops and Jacuzzis.
Charles W. Himmler moved into his newly built medical office at 1159 Main Street in Vilonia across from Vilonia High School.
The Little Red Wagon, 2501 Hwy. 286 West, Nutter’s Chapel Plaza, Suite A-11 opened. It was a unique children’s boutique and accepted consignment.
The Rev. and Mrs. E.B. Lancaster celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church. The couple had five children: Rebecca Slate, Kenneth Lancaster, Dr. Martha Reeder, Mary Hedges, and Beth White.
(1970)
SCA Board of Trustees elevated comptroller Bennie Horton to vice president for business affairs and L.P. Crafton from accountant to assistant business manager.
The Bureau of Census’ Second Congressional District office in Little Rock released preliminary census figures that showed the population of the city of Conway to be 15,286 an increase of 5,495 in a decade. The estimated population for Faulkner County was 30,969.
Jesse Carter, county road foreman, announced his candidacy for county judge. He had worked under two county judges for 15 years.
Benny McClain, manager of One-Hour Martinizing, announced his candidacy for Position 1, Third Ward alderman.
(1945)
Bids for placing asphalt on two miles of Highway 60 were received. The road would be surfaced from the city limits on Prince Street to a point two miles west, beyond the Pleasant Grove church.
Five Missouri Pacific trailway buses scheduled for Fort Smith, Memphis and St. Louis were tied up when 100 members of the shop maintenance crews affiliated with a union of the brotherhood of railway trainmen walked out.
A July 4 Rodeo and Picnic would be held 12 miles northeast of Greenbrier on the L.L. Livingston farm. Admission was 15 cents and 50 cents.
(1920)
It was announced that Congressman Thaddeus H. Caraway of Craighead County, candidate for the nomination for United States senator, would speak at Conway. He also extended Senator William F. Kirby, his opponent, an invitation to be present and assured him of a fair division of time.
