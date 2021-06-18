(2011)
Lake Conway has been given a new name. The official name after Thursday’s action by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is the Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir. Campbell, a Little Rock resident, is the outgoing chairman of the commission. Lake Conway is the largest lake ever built by a state agency in the nation. It covers 6,700 acres and was completed on July 4, 1951, when the dam’s gates were closed and the lake began filling.
The folks at the Senior Citizens Center were all smiles on Wednesday when they received a $61,250 check from the Walmart Foundation. From the check, $60,000 will go to support the center’s “Life Necessary” individual medical transportation program within the city limits, and the remaining $1,250 will help support the Meals on Wheels program that benefits homebound seniors throughout Faulkner County.
(1996)
L.C. and Jewel Corbitt will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception June 23 hosted by their grandchildren. The Corbitts were married June 26, 1946, in Searcy. They moved to Conway in 1969. Mr. Corbitt was born April 9, 1926, at McRae (White County), a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Clyde R. Corbitt. Mrs. Corbitt was born Aug. 8, 1926, at Calico Rock (Izard County), a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charlie E. Britton. They have one son, the late L.C. Corbitt Jr.; and three grandchildren, Ruth Ann Corbitt, L.C. “Bubba” Corbitt III and Mary Corbitt, all of Conway. They are active members of Central Baptist Church.
St. Andrews Place of Conway was represented in the District 1 Senior Olympic Games in Beebe. A total of 152 Senior Olympic contestants from 10 counties competed. T.C. Norwood, Leroy Bridges, Norman Diehl, Virginia Taylor, Maggie Adams and Gyrvus Dalton from St. Andrews Place competed. Mr. Dalton earned a gold medal and Ms. Adams earned a silver medal.
(1971)
Two of 12 Conway girls who competed in the State and Open National Twirling Contest in Jonesboro won top awards. They were Sheri Rea, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rea, and Sherrill Tester, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Tester. The other girls who participated in the competition, all students of Miss Judy Terry, were Cindy Acuff, Mala Ayers, Susan Brady, Ann Crafton, Annette Fulmer, Terry Howard, Jennifer Lancaster, Melissa Montgomery, Karen Parker, and Jeannie Russ. The 12 Conway contestants won 42 trophies in the competition.
Mrs. Eula Belle Ludwick of Conway has been named to a textbook-selecting committee to consider texts suitable for use in the state’s public schools. Mrs. Ludwick, a fourth-grade teacher at Ellen Smith Elementary School, was named to the geography committee.
Terry Milam of Conway, captain of the State College of Arkansas rodeo team, will compete in three events in the National College Finals Rodeo at Montana State University in Bozeman. He will enter calf roping, steer wrestling, and ribbon roping. He will be the college’s first entry ever in the national rodeo competition.
