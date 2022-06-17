10 YEARS AGO
Mark Monroe, a recent graduate of the College of Fine Arts and Communication at the University of Central Arkansas, was recognized in The Oxford American as one of the “100 under 100” New Superstars of Southern Art. Monroe, 22, is one of the youngest artists in the group. The list is of the 100 most talented and up-and-coming artists in the South. Artists were selected by art gallery directors, gallery owners, curators, critics and other artists.
The Kroger company has spent about $20 million in Conway in the past three years, upgrading facilities. The work began three years ago with the remodeling of the Oak Street store. The jewel of the capital improvements – the largest Kroger Marketplace in the state – will officially open on June 27. Special events will be held on that day.
25 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Baughman Jr. of Conway celebrated their 50th anniversary with friends and family at Pam McDowell Properties. Vows were repeated and officiated by the Rev. David Plank. Catherine Alvey sang “Beautiful” and “Wind Beneath My Wings.” The Baughmans were married April 26, 1947, in Lake City (Craighead County). Mrs. Baughman is a daughter of the late John R. and Edna McDole of Manila (Mississippi County). Mr. Baughman is a son of the late Walter Josh and Emma Ann Baughman of Morrilton. They have three children, Patricia Edwards, Gary Don Baughman, and Pamela Annette Pohlkamp, and five grandchildren.
50 YEARS AGO
Five winners have been announced from the Faulkner County 4-H Club chicken barbecue contest held recently at the YBMA Fairgrounds. They are Debbie Wilcox and D.W. Wilcox of the Cloverleaf 4-H Club; Mel Hendrix and Bruce Hendrix of the Liberty 4-H Club; and Clistie Clements of the Holland 4-H Club. The five will participate in the district 4-H Poultry Barbecue at Morrilton. Nineteen youngsters participated in the contest, in which they had 90 minutes to barbecue a chicken.
Melonie Mallett, 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.J. Mallett of Conway, is the new senior queen of the Faulkner County Saddle Club. Miss Mallett, who succeeds Donna Beene Bentley, was crowned at the club’s spring rodeo.
Dr. Dean W. Blackburn, a retired professor of economics at State College of Arkansas, was elected president of the Arkansas Gerontological Society. Gerontology is the scientific study of the problems of aging and the problems of aged people.
Dr. and Mrs. Ernest Haden of Austin, Texas, are visiting her sister, Mrs. Lewis McKibben, and Mr. McKibben.
