June 19
(2010)
J.B. Mobley joined First Security Bank as vice president of commercial lending. He had 15 years of banking experience, including the Arkansas State Bank Department where he served as a bank examiner.
Camp Impact, the summer event for area youth sponsored by the Choosing to Excel program, reached capacity in its 13th year with 125 campers. Thelma Moton, founder of the camp and executive director of Choosing to Excel, said the camp was bigger and more successful each year.
President of Conway Development Corporation Brand Lacy was recognized as one of “Ten People Who Made a Difference” by the Southern Business and Development magazine.
(1995)
Retiring UCA Band Director Russell Langston was planning a fishing trip in Guerra, Mexico but also intended to stay interested in music during his retirement, guest conducting at Northeast Louisiana University. Before directing the UCA Bears Marching Band, he was the director of the Conway Wampus Cats Marching band.
Patrick Ealy was pictured cooking catfish as part of the Twin Groves third annual Fish Fry Day. All proceeds benefited the Twin Groves ABC Child-Care Center for disadvantaged children.
Guy-Perkins School District hired Johnny Mears of Conway as the new part-time high school principal and math teacher.
(1970)
Conway City Council approved two ordinances clearing the way for construction of a high-rise apartment complex on Front Street. The proposed site was across from Dawson Tire Company and owned by George Shaw, Jr. but formerly owned by the late Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Markham.
Dr. Bob Banister and Dr. Keller Lieblong were seeking a change of zoning for an area on the south side of Prince Street near the new Conway High School to allow the construction of a new clinic.
The sixth Graduate Workshop in Family Finance and Consumer Education would be held at SCA July 13 through August 14.
(1945)
The spring fraternal gathering of Christadelphians in Arkansas was held at the campground at Martinville. A slate of speakers was scheduled with a basket lunch served in the dining hall at noon. The annual Bible school would be held August 4-12.
Two day camps, one for girls and one for boys, was being held on the ASTC campus with an enrollment of 30 in each. The campers were meeting five days a week for five weeks.
Summer rehearsals were being held for the Conway High School Band in the vocational building on the school’s campus. Sectionals were held each morning.
(1920)
Attendance records for the opening day went into the discard when the annual summers session of the Arkansas State Normal School reached an enrollment of 238. More students were expected to enroll before the term began. Officers of the school found ample boarding and rooming accommodations for the student body, although facilities convenient to the school had long been taken and assignments were being made at homes distant from the campus.
