June 2
(2010)
The Conway Fire Department appointed Amy Springer, who had worked as an administrative assistant for Conway Fire Chief Bart Castleberry for about five years, to be the public information officer for the department. She would work with media outlets, communicating with citizens.
Emma Potter, 3, was pictured jumping into the arms of her swim instructor, Molly Magee, during her swim lesson at Sonshine Academy.
Annie and Danny Stell, along with their daughter, Dawn Webb, son-in-law Russell Webb and grandson, Joey Webb, were pictured unveiling the endowment plaque for the Joe and Velma Stell Scholarship Fund at UCA.
(1995)
Conway Police Chief Tim Daley resigned to take a job as a law enforcement consultant and instructor at UALR. He had been police chief for five and half years.
Woody Cummins resigned as toadmaster for Toad Suck Daze. Marty Sikes, chairman of the Toad Suck Daze Committee, said a nominating committee would begin a search for Cummins’ replacement.
James Marshall McKissack, a 1992 Vilonia High School graduate and a junior in financial management at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, was chosen the 1995 UA Presidential Scholar for the College of Business Administration. McKissack was also on the Arkansas Razorbacks football team.
(1970)
Faulkner County delegates to Boys State were Arlan West, Tommy Courtway, Mark Benton, Carl Williams, Gary Byrd, Lee Olsen and Mike Anderson of Conway High as well as Roger Pearce of Vilonia High and Scott Thornton of St. Joseph High School.
Carolyn Thompson, Sheri Thompson, Kay Wilcox, Lee Olsen, Jan Gray and Delores Shelby, all students of Mrs. Jeff Farris, Jr., Conway High Spanish teacher, spent four weeks in Saltillo, Mexico studying the culture and language. The students lived in the homes of Mexican families and had a private tutor while touring the countryside, visiting museums and attending bullfights.
(1945)
The annual poppy sale, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, netted $167.10. Mrs. Margaret Stanley won a $1 prize for selling $40.61 in poppies.
Major George D. Muse expected the arrival of a new 165-gallon asphalt heating kettle to be used for repairing paved streets in the city. The kettle was shipped from Elkhart, Indiana two weeks earlier.
Hendrix College conferred honorary degrees on retiring college president Dr. John Hugh Reynolds, Governor Ben T. Laney, Alton B. Raney (chairman of the Hendrix Board of trustees), and Bishop Paul E. Martin (presiding officer of the Arkansas-Louisiana Methodists).
(1920)
A pretty wedding took place in the parlors of the Caddo Hotel in Arkadelphia when Miss Edna Mae Wilkerson of Conway and L.V. Biggs of Little Rock were united in marriage. Rev. Maurice Hall officiated. Preceding the ceremony, Albert Zimmerman sang “At Dawning” and Emmett Dews sang “Because,” with Miss Jessie Mae Earle at the piano. The wedding party included Mrs. Maurice Hall, matron; Miss Lucille Hall, maid of honor; Thurman Rowlett, best man; Francis Tarpley and Martha Jean Meador, flower girls. The bride wore a gray suit, white hat with gloves and shoes to match.
