(2011)
The Conway High School-East Freshman Cheerleaders in the 2010-2011 squad recently collected and donated needed items to the Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas. The items included more than 50 pair of flip flops, 60 pair of scrubs and 50 pair of undergarments. The Mission Committee of First United Methodist Church also provided funds to help with this community service project.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation recently donated a new thermal imaging camera to the Conway Fire Department at a cost of $8,400. The unit is used to find people in a home during a fire or other disaster. Mike Winter, assistant fire chief, said the unit is a much-needed asset to the department, as the equipment the department is currently using is older and beginning to need costly repairs.
(1996)
Faulkner County farmers were busy last week planting pastures, silage and soybeans; controlling weeds in soybeans, rice and pastures; baling hay; and fertilizing and flooding rice. The wheat harvest is expected to begin at the end of next week, if weather permits. The county’s livestock condition was good, and range and pasture conditions ranged from good to excellent.
Gerald and Nettie Elsinger of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on June 9. The Elsingers were married May 28, 1946, at St. Joseph Catholic Church by the Rev. Anthony Lachowsky. Mr. Elsinger was born April 17, 1920, in Loyal, Wis., a son of the late John and Anna Elsinger. Mrs. Elsinger was born Nov. 14, 1922, in Conway, a daughter of the late Anton and Clara Worm. They are parents of Claranne Ferris, Margaret Martin, Robbie Davis, Mark Elsinger, Matt Elsinger and Gerald Elsinger Jr., and have 15 grandchildren. Mr. Elsinger is a retired dairy farmer and Mrs. Elsinger is a homemaker.
(1971)
Mrs. Hugh Hamilton returned to Conway after spending the weekend in Lake Charles, La., with her daughter, Mrs. Nolen Griffith, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sunday guests of Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Hilger were Mrs. Virginia Crawford of Pine Bluff; Mr. and Mrs. Charles Thomas Crawford and son of Rison; Mr. and Mrs. Danny Arnold and son, Clayton, of Louisville, Ky.; Mr. and Mrs. T.G. Moss and Mrs. Maude Moss of Searcy; Mr. and Mrs. Morris Cummings of Little Rock; and Tom Heffington of Houston, Texas. Other guests of the Hilgers are her son, James Sohn, Mrs. Sohn, and daughters, Debbie and Cheryl, formerly of Panama Canal Zone.
Mrs. Crotella Newberry spent the weekend in Oklahoma City with her son, G.C. “Buddy” Newberry, Mrs. Newberry and daughters, Nancy and Caryn. She was accompanied by Mrs. G.C. Newberry’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.L. McKinney of Subiaco. They attended the graduate of Mrs. G.C. Newberry at Central State University in Edmond, Okla.
