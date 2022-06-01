Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Lipsmeyer of Conway are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at a celebration on June 3 at Second Baptist Church. They were wed June 8, 1962, in Poteau, Okla. The event will be hosted by their children, Lesley and Ancil Lea III and Allen and Stephanie Lipsmeyer. They also have seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Halogene Mason wrote in the Greenbrier Senior Citizens Center news: We all plan to go to Ray and Omerine Daley’s next weekend for a potluck dinner. The Daleys have us at least once a year and we appreciate them because we all enjoy going to their house. We want to thank everyone that helped with our annual fundraiser. The spaghetti diner and silent auction was even better than last year. We appreciate everyone that donated items for the auction or helped in any way.
(1997)
Vilonia junior David Pearce won the Class AA shot put title in Clarksville with a put of 48-1. With the finish, Pearce qualified for the Meet of Champs at Cabot. The Eagles’ Lloyd Autrey, a junior, was fourth in the discus at 150-9. In the girls division, the Vilonia unit of Nicole Hutchens, Amanda Rae, Cathy Williams and Shelia Cowart finished third in the 4Xw00 relay in 1:53.4. The same group finished seventh in the 4X100 in 53.6.
(1972)
A Greenbrier meat judging team placed first in the state in the 1972 judging contest recently in Fayetteville. The livestock judging team placed second. Winners are Ricky McCollum, Steve Atkinson, Keith Moreland, Randy Rose, Kenny Taylor, Mark Goodman, Stan McMillen and Jerry Hurst. The instructor was Paul Wilcox. The meat judging team will represent Arkansas at the national judging contest Oct. 18 at Kansas City, Mo. The team received $250 for expenses to the national contest.
The Arkansas Highway Commission will provide a bridge across Cadron Creek on the Pinnacle Springs Road between Guy and Damascus, Rep. A.J. “Arch” Troxell says. Troxell has received a copy of a minute order of the commission stating that a surplus 140-foot truss bridge on the highway department’s area headquarters yard at Salem will be moved to the Faulkner site and re-erected. He said the bridge will shorten the bus ride for pupils living in an area in the northwest part of Faulkner County who attend the Guy-Perkins school from about 20 miles a day to three. Two buses serve the area. Faulkner County Judge Jesse Carter will be permitted to pick up the truss and the state’s responsibility will end when a Faulkner road crew picks it up.
Interstate 40 from Little Rock to the Oklahoma border will be completed in a few weeks. A ceremony marking the completion is schedule for June 30 at Altus.
Mrs. J. H. Shell returned to Bowling Green, Ky., after visiting her mother-in-law, Mrs. G.B. Brown, a patient at Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Shell also visited in Conway with Dr. and Mrs. B.A. Lewis and Mrs. Alva Cox.
