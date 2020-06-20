June 20
(2010)
Skylar Reynolds and Douglas Henry, seventh- and eighth-grade students at Greenbrier Junior High School, earned a position on the Arkansas National Junior High Rodeo team and would be traveling with fellow teammates to Gallup, New Mexico to compete at the sixth annual National Junior High finals Rodeo (NJHFR) in the team roping competition.
The Central Baptist College softball team received a Legislative Citation, on a motion by State Representative Linda Tyler, for its National Christian College Athletic Association national championship. The Lady Mustangs posted a 52-1 record and went undefeated in the national tournament.
(1995)
Conway City Planning Commission sent to committee the request for a conditional use permit for Antioch Baptist Church to build a sanctuary atop a hill on 13.46 acres along Highway 60. Residents in the area voiced concerns about highway safety, drainage, and easements.
Land developer Robert L. Ott’s plans for a 65-acre complex with five zoning classifications along Donaghey Avenue between Meadowlake Road and Highway 64-Washington Avenue and north of Meadowlake met resistance from residents in the area.
A new industrial plant was considering 30 acres at the east end of William J. Clark Drive and 330 feet north of Amity Road.
(1970)
Antioch Baptist Church, Ash Street and South Boulevard, broke ground for a new sanctuary. Starkey Construction was the contractor for the new 500-seat building which would feature exposed beams and wood and brick interior.
Dr. Frank M. Hudson and Dr. Donald W. Adlong, two SCA faculty members, were contracted by Addison-Wesley Publishing to write a new mathematics textbook on the application of mathematics in the business and social science fields.
Andre E. McNeil, 39, assistant city attorney, announced his candidacy for prosecuting attorney for the Fifth Judicial District. He was also associated with the law firm of Clark, Clark and Clark.
(1945)
The local supply of Coca-Cola would definitely be affected by the further curtailment in the supply of sugar after July 1 because the manufacturer of that popular drink would not compromise with the use of substitutes.
The state highway commission was committed to closing the gaps in Highway 64 between Conway and Beebe. Highway 25 from Greenbrier to Heber Springs was also a priority according to Harold D. Sadler, chairman of the commission, who met with Conway businessmen at city hall.
Dr. and Mrs. D.D. McBrien sold their home at 1806 Bruce to Dr. and Mrs. Ed L. Dunaway.
(1920)
Owen Harris sold his feed business at the rear of the Faulkner County Bank to G.A. Emison. Harris planned to open a brokerage business in Little Rock.
Rev. Maurice Hall, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Hall of Eagle Township, was awarded the Johnson Oratorical Medal during the commencement exercises at Ouachita College in Arkadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.