Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Conway went 5-2 and reached the semifinals of its first 7-on-7 football tournament of the summer. The Wampus Cats were defeated by Little Rock Mills, 20-10, in the semifinals of the Summer Shootout hosted by Pulaski Robinson. Conway lost to Mena, then defeated North Pulaski, Conway Christian, Pulaski Robinson, Maumelle, and Arkansas Baptist. Conway Christian went 2-4 in the tourney, losing to Mills, 30-17. They defeated North Pulaski and Sylvan Hills.
(1998)
Kiera Duckworth, 8, was pictured working to make a sock puppet while participating in “Hats Off to Summer Literacy” at the Pine Street Park. The event was sponsored through the parent centers of Theodore Jones Elementary and Ellen Smith Elementary, as well as the Conway Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing (COP) substation. The event is intended to keep youngsters interested in reading through the summer. Those who participated read a book under the shade of a tree at the substation and then went across the street to make their own puppets. Kiera is a daughter of Sharon Cole.
Nicole Bane and John Garrett of Conway High School; Jeremy Jeffery of Mayflower High School; and Pamela Raquel Matthews of Vilonia High School have accepted University of Central Arkansas academic scholarships beginning in August.
(1973)
Special guests of Mrs. Bessie Brown were Mr. and Mrs. Otto Fortner of Pindall (Searcy County); Mrs. Myrtle Hensley of Valley Springs (Boone County); Mr. and Mrs. Kermit Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Brown and children of North Little Rock; Mrs. Myrtle Tucker and Mrs. Audrey Spears, Mr. and Mrs. T.L. Spears, Mr. and Mrs. T.R. Fulmer and Dotty, all of Conway; and Mr. and Mrs. Jacky Brown of Lafayette, La.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Loyd were Mr. and Mrs. W.C. McWhorter of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Mrs. Howard Dunbar of Johnson City, Tenn.; and Mrs. May Brock of Oklahoma City, Okla. They all attended a family reunion at Sallisaw, Okla., and were guests of the Loyds’ daughter, Mrs. Frank Gosnell and Dr. Gosnell, of Searcy. Mrs. McWhorter and Mrs. Brock are Mr. Loyd’s sisters.
Col. Gordon D. McHenry returned today to his home in Gainesville, Fla., after visiting his mother, Mrs. M.J. McHenry.
