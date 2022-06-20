10 Years Ago
Several Faulkner County honor seniors were recognized recently at a reception hosted by Gov. Mike Beebe at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. The graduates included Nikki Cook and Madeline Smith, both of Mount Vernon-Enola, Reagan Fix of Greenbrier, and Logan Evans of Guy-Perkins.
Daxson Brown, 2, and his dad, Damon, 37, of North Little Rock were pictured touring the Central Arkansas Model Railroad Club’s train open house at the McGee Center. More than 300 people, including many fathers and sons who wanted to hang out on the day before Father’s Day, turned out to play with the trains.
25 Years Ago
Haskell and Ozella Fagan of Conway observed their 63rd wedding anniversary with a private family celebration. They were married June 6, 1934, in Madill, Okla. They are parents of Bill Fagan of Conway, Phillip Fagan of Texas, Wayne Fagan of California and Carolyn Vasilos of Hot Springs, and they have nine grandchildren. Mr. Fagan is retired from Sun Oil Co. Mrs. Fagan is retired from the Conway Human Development Center.
The Rev. and Mrs. Gene Gambill of Greenbrier celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception at Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenbrier. Mrs. Gambill is the former Arlyn Mitchell. The couple were married June 20, 1947, in St. Louis. The celebration was hosted by their four children, Donna Clark of Little Rock, Carol Haynes of Jonesboro, Michael Gambill of Greenbrier, and Ann Luther of Conway. They also have nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
50 Years Ago
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Horton and daughter, Karen, were his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bert Horton, and his aunt, Mrs. Nobe Henley, all of Marshall.
Mr.and Mrs. T. Douglas Belote attended an educators appreciation dinner honoring Gov. Dale Bumpers at the Sheraton in Little Rock.
Mr. and Mrs. Allen D. McGee and son, Holton, of Dallas, Texas, are expected to arrive in Conway to visit Mr. McGee’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee. They will be here several days.
Miss Dortha Hawk and Mrs. Orene Cochran were in Rogers over the weekend to visit Miss Daisy Bruce, a former resident of Conway. Miss Bruce, who has been living at the Downtowner Motel in Fayetteville, is now at the Townhouse, a Rogers retirement center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.