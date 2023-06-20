(2013)

Faulkner County residents filled the gym at Mount Gale Baptist Church to voice questions about possible annexations and construction timetables concerning the first phase of the Conway Western Loop project. The meeting was called by Conway Mayor Tab Townsell, other city representatives, and Arkansas Highway and Transportation officials to address residents’ questions concerning the loop project, including a review and update of the project, land use control, code enforcement and other matters. The first phase of the loop begins at the south interchange located at Interstate 40, south of Lawrence Landing Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.