Faulkner County residents filled the gym at Mount Gale Baptist Church to voice questions about possible annexations and construction timetables concerning the first phase of the Conway Western Loop project. The meeting was called by Conway Mayor Tab Townsell, other city representatives, and Arkansas Highway and Transportation officials to address residents’ questions concerning the loop project, including a review and update of the project, land use control, code enforcement and other matters. The first phase of the loop begins at the south interchange located at Interstate 40, south of Lawrence Landing Road.
The University of Arkansas Triplets (Marvin Delph, Sidney Moncrief and Ron Brewer) put some flash into the modern era of Razorback basketball. That Triplet dazzle continues in the state, on a different level, in a different way, with a different gender. The Arkansas Mavericks’ 12-and-under basketball team has won three state championships on the way to a 17-0 mark this season. One of its players, Kristin Mohammed of Conway, is Delph’s niece. Two other players, Jessica Brown of Twin Groves and Trayell Hammons of Bigelow, are Delph’s cousins. Another player, Brittany Whitmore of Conway, is a second cousin to Moncrief. Krista Sanchez of Springdale has been tutored for several years by Brewer. Another Faulkner County member of the team is Cortney Lawrence of Vilonia.
Recent visitors of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Lawson were her brother, William E. Arnold, and Mrs. Arnold of Monticello, and her sister, Mrs. Zula Howard of Williford and the Lawsons’ son, Dr. Noel W. Lawson of New Orleans, La.
Dr. and Mrs. Roby Mize and children, Roby Dan Mize Jr. and Jennifer, arrived from Ramstein, Germany, to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Montgomery. The Mizes have been in Germany for the past three years while Dr. Mize was stationed in the Air Force. The children are staying with their grandparents this week while their parents are in Dallas, Texas, house hunting. Dr. Mize is to begin his residency in orthopedic surgery in July at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.
David H. Ward returned from a week’s business trip to British Honduras.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Lodie Biggs were their daughter, Mrs. Gail Stevenson, and Mr. Stevenson of Ellisville, Mo. The Stevensons also visited his mother, Mrs. M.F. Stevenson of Vilonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.