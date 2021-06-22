(2011)
Pam Beck, a Kimberly-Clark volunteer for the United Way of Central Arkansas’ Week of Action, was pictured showing her granddaughter, Megan Canalichio, how best to scrape paint from a window on a building on College Avenue. A group of United Way volunteers employed at Kimberly-Clark were assigned to a Week of Action project to benefit Community Connections, a non-profit organization housed by Pediatrics Plus Therapy Services that provides extracurricular activities for children with special needs. Community Connections will move into the building in a few days. Pam Beck’s grandson, Kyle Canalichio, also helped with the project.
(1996)
The city of Guy will probably get the first water out of the 54-mile, $30 million water line from Greers Ferry to Mayflower. Community Water System Inc. said it is working to meet its “moral obligation” to provide water by the end of June to cities in need. The city of Guy is currently drawing groundwater from overworked pumps and is suffering from a serious water shortage, therefore the attempts to get the water to Guy by this weekend.
Christy Wallace of Wooster, director of sales for Aloette Cosmetics of Central Arkansas Inc., recently attended the company’s annual national seminar in St. Louis. She was ranked 18th in sales for the U.S., fourth in the U.S. in recruitment, 15th in the U.S. in staff shipping and was chosen as a member of the “Aloette Elite” for the second year.
Conway agents Fred Tate and John C. Tate of Shelter Mutual Insurance were honored recently by the company. They have been named among the company’s top agents based on overall agency operations. Fewer than 25 percent of Shelter’s agents qualify for the award. The Tate agency has been with Shelter since 1972.
(1971)
Volunteers with the Faulkner County Red Cross Chapter will begin shopping this month for the production of gift-filled bags to be given to each American serviceman and woman in South Vietnam next Christmas. Jim Schneider, chairman of the chapter, said the chapter has been asked to contribute not less than 50 bags this year. Eight items are selected for inclusion in each bag for use by the recipient. Among the items are ballpoint pens, plastic soap cases, small address books, washcloths, nail clippers, stainless steel mirrors, plastic snapshot holders, plastic cigarette cases, pen-size flashlights and batteries, toothbrush holder, and small vacuum-packed tins of nuts or candies.
Mr. and Mrs. John P. McConnell and sons, Stewart, Jay and Doug, were in Texarkana, Texas, during the weekend to attend Mrs. McConnell’s high school class reunion.
The Rev. and Mrs. Bill Williams and daughter, Kathy, returned Saturday after visiting friends in Atlanta, Ga., and their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frances Bland in Paragould and Mr. and Mrs. Billy Williams in Marion. They were away two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.