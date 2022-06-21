(2012)
Reginald “Reggie” Dillard has completed 31 years of service at the Conway Human Development. Dillard, who lives in Twin Groves, is an institutional services assistant in the Ancillary Services Department.
Annetia Crenshaw, Joyce Starr and Scott Lovelady have completed 26 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center. Crenshaw is a rehabilitation instructor on the Habilitation & Training Team. Starr is a rehabilitation instructor on the Intensive Training Team. Lovelady is a skilled tradesman in the Maintenance Department.
(1997)
Benton and Violet Ford of Conway celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary May 31 with a family get-together at St. Andrews Place. The Fords were married May 30, 1925. Mr. Ford was born Sept. 22, 1906, a son of the late Joe and Dona Ford. Mrs. Ford was born Nov. 10, 1910, a daughter of the late Walter and Oma Tucker. The Fords have four children, Billy Ford of California, Benny Ford of Vilonia, Donna Gorton of Conway and Gary Ford of California. They have 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He is a retired painter and she is a retired homemaker.
Calvin Vaughn of Vibra-Whirl was pictured spraying a coating of polyurethane on the track inside John McConnell Stadium at Conway High School The company is resurfacing the track with a bright blue finish to match the school’s colors.
(1972)
Col. and Mrs. Paul Pickhardt and Mr. and Mrs. Clarence White returned from a week’s vacation in New Orleans, La., where they visited Mr. and Mrs. John Paul Pickhardt and children, Brad, Mark and Barbie, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Pickhardt and children, Sherrie and Sandra.
The Rev. J. Russell Cross of Paducah, Ky., is visiting friends in Conway. He has been here several days. He is a guest of Mrs. Hazel McNutt and her mother, Mrs. R.C. Carroll. The Rev. Mr. Cross is a former minister of the First Presbyterian Church here.
Mrs. Lucy Looper has returned from a four-week visit with her sister, Mrs. Ora Jones, in Minneapolis, Minn. She also visited her brother, Theodore Pate, in Chicago, Ill., and another sister, Mrs. Bessie Sanders in Niles, Mich.
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Morris and son, David, of New Orleans, La., are spending the weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert B. Morris, and other relatives in Conway.
