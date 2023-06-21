By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Jordan Karpe, artist and organizer for a second downtown mural, was pictured encouraging volunteer painters, both children and adults. Helping to paint the mural were Denver Chandler, 9; Julie Isom, Beibhinn Roth, 6; Ellen Hostetter; and Ronald Walter.
A Child Safety Fair was held recently at the Conway Expo Center. The fair offered children the chance to receive child identification kits, team bicycle and internet safety information, and see emergency vehicles. They also got to visit with mascots Patches and Pumper.
(1998)
Five members of the Conway Fire Department are going to Florida to compete with the world. The five-man team competed in a regional Firefighter Combat Challenge competition in Tulsa, Okla., and finished the course in under seven minutes, the time required to qualify for World Challenge VII, in the team category. The qualifying team members and their times are John Skinner, 2:02; Tim Capps, 2:19; Doug Tilley, 2:24; Gene Nuemeier, 2:28; and Mark McEntire, 2:30. The Conway team placed sixth overall out of 20 teams, and Little Rock, the only other Arkansas team to compete in Tulsa, placed third overall. A relay team will also participate. Members of the relay team are Damon Reed, Brian Quinn, Jerry Stacks, Michael Cullum and David Groves.
(1973)
Dr. Dennis Davidson, a new Conway physician, has acquired a historical Conway home, elegant in all details when erected in 1906. The property, at Caldwell and Faulkner streets, was purchased from Mrs. Coy (Ruth) Gentry and Mrs. Dan (Jim) Harrell of Conway, and Mrs. Leslie (Catherine) Browning of Lake Charles La. The home was built by J.H. Stubbs, later occupied by Ed Erbacher and family, and purchased in 1935 by the late Mr. and Mrs. T.T. Doolin, who used it for a funeral home until Doolin’s merged with McNutt Funeral Home in 1968. Davidson said he acquired the home for its location and because of its possibilities. Davidson’s office is in the Conway Clinic.
Mrs. A.T. Reed of Germany left today after visiting her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Williams, and her aunt, Mrs. G.H. Collie, and Mr. Collie, of Conway. Mrs. Reed plans to reside in Shelbyville, Tenn., where she is to be joined by her husband, Sgt. Reed, when he is released from active duty in November.
Mrs. Eve Jones, owner of Bailey’s, a women’s shop, and James Loyd, owner of the Blue Ribbon Shoe Store, have been elected to the board of directors of the Arkansas Retail Merchants Association.
