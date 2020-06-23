June 23
(2010)
Conway’s Summer Roachell easily earned medalist honors in qualifying for the US Golf Association’s Junior Girls Championship on the Arlington Course at Hot Springs Country Club. Roachell, 15, earned her first spot for a USGA amateur event at the Country Club of North Carolina.
Franklin John Gray, Jr., a 2002 Conway High School graduate and 2006 Hendrix College graduate, was presented as a Doctor of Medicine, graduating from the College of Medicine of UAMS. He would be doing his residency in Jonesboro in Family Medicine through the UAMS AHEC program.
(1995)
General Manager Bill Hegeman told members of the Conway Corporation Board of Directors that the switch from MTV to VH-1 would occur early June 22 when the contract with MTV expired. The Cable Television System Programming Committee recommended, and the board agreed, in May to replace the controversial music video station after receiving complaints about it.
After serving five terms and handing diplomas to each of his three children during graduation, Wayne Longing, Conway School District Board President, announced that he would not seek re-election. He had sat on the board since March 1981.
(1970)
The Chamber of Commerce Industrial Committee staged an industrial appreciation party aboard the sternwheeler, Border Star. The three-hour cruise went upstream and back from Lock and Dam No. 8 on the Arkansas River. Some 131 businessmen and representatives from Conway’s industries ate supper aboard the sternwheeler.
Thirteen Wampus Cat cheerleaders began selling copies of annual Wampus Cat Football, a publication prepared by the school’s athletic staff which contained pertinent facts about the team and its upcoming season.
The Arkansas State High School Championship Rodeo would be held in Conway June 30-July 4 at the YBMA Fairgrounds.
(1945)
All records of the Brown & Lewis livestock auction since its establishment in October 1943 were broken when 735 head were sold for a total of $22,360. The previous high mark was $19,921 at the firm’s one-year anniversary sale.
A newly completed Methodist church at Cato was dedicated. The old church was dismantled and rebuilt. Rev. W.M. Womack served as the Cato-Bethel charge and participated in the dedication service.
Mrs. T.T. Doolin was re-elected vice president of the central Arkansas camp and hospital council of the American Red Cross at its annual meeting held at Camp Robinson.
(1920)
Deciding that such an action would be in conflict with the act of 1907 creating the institution, authorities of the Arkansas State Normal School announced that its name would not be changed to “Arkansas State College for Teachers,” as was proposed. The addition of two years’ work to the curriculum would make the institution a real college in its requirements for degrees, and it was felt that the name should be changed to indicate the class of work done. Instead, the catalogue and other printed matter of the institution would bear the words, “Arkansas State Normal School: A Standard College for Teachers.”
