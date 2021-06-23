(2011)
The Faulkner County Quorum Court approved a $20,000 contract with the U.S. Geological Survey to sample water wells in the Fayetteville Shale area. The only discussion was about whether the three natural gas companies drilling in the area were likely to help pay for the water-sampling project. The contract will include sampling of 40 to 60 wells in closest proximity to natural gas wells, and a monitoring of the level of the water table.
Conway Corp. employees created an outdoor interactive early learning trail at the Tucker Creek Walking Trail as a part of United Way’s Week of Action. The trail is geared to help parents, grandparents and caregivers turn excursions into fun learning moments for young children. The Born Learning Trail is a series of learning activities that any adult can play with young children to boost language and literacy development in outdoor everyday moments.
(1996)
Kristen Koone of Monticello recently placed first for her entry, “Strawberry Cheesecake Blossoms,” in the party idea division at the 38th annual Arkansas Dairy Foods Contest. She is the 10-year-old daughter of Terry and Jackie Koone and granddaughter of George and Maureen Depsky of Vilonia and Cleon and Marilyn Koone of Wooster.
Dr. Don B. Bradley, executive director of the Small Business Advancement National Center, professor of marketing at the University of Central Arkansas, and vice president of research and publications for the International Council for Small Business, recently attended the 41st ICSB world conference in Stockholm, Sweden. He presented two papers and was a featured speaker during two workshops.
(1971)
Mrs. Pat Fiddler and daughter, Robin, spent last week with their son and brother, Terry Fiddler, and Mrs. Fiddler in Memphis, Tenn. Mr. and Mrs. Fiddler accompanied his mother and sister back to Conway, where they will spend a week. Mr. Fiddler will continue his third quarter of dental study at the University of Tennessee Medical Units upon their return to Memphis.
Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Owen were in Little Rock on Tuesday and Thursday nights to attend the dance recital of their granddaughters, Karen and Stacy Hendrickson. Karen and Stacy are daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hendrickson of Little Rock, and are students of Joel’s School of Dancing.
Mr. and Mrs. Sam J. Donnell had as guests during the weekend their daughter, Mrs. Bruce Taylor, Mr. Taylor and children of Camden, and a granddaughter, Mrs. Rodney Kilduff, and Mr. Kilduff of Baltimore, Md. Mrs. Quinn Wansley of Atlanta, Ga., who is Mrs. Donnell’s sister, is also visiting.
