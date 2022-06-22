10 Years Ago
The 2012-2013 Conway Christian School Fine Arts Council Advisory Board includes Theresa Riggs, Laura Shelton, Deedee Cain, JoAnn Hill, Natalie Benafield, Sondra Daniel, Michael Clanton, Bates Isom, Donna Bradley and Cathy Should. The council raises funds to support the drama, music, art and quiz bowl programs at CCS. A scrapbooking fund-raising event will be held July 21.
Alphonse “Al” and Mary Adelaide Hiegel celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a morning Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They were married at the church on June 16, 1947. Mr. Hiegel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Hiegel, is retired owner of Hiegel Lumber Co. Mrs. Hiegel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Rossi, is a housewife. They have three children, Mary Ann Tipton, Philip Hiegel and Jerry Hiegel; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
25 Years Ago
Robert Holley and Durwin Lasker were pictured presenting a “Books Under the Big Top” program at the Conway Housing Authority. David Berry, 5, a son of Angela Berry, assisted in the program, which is an extension of the Faulkner County Library’s summer reading program. In addition to CHA and the library, the programs are sponsored by the Faulkner County Literacy Council. Special programs will be offered on Wednesdays through July at the Conway Police Department substation on Davis Street. Other programs will include a magic show, jump rope tricks, fire safety, storytelling by Frank Jones, Connie the Clown, and Kay Weatherly and her monkey friends.
50 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Leo McHenry returned from Bentonville, where they were guests of their daughter, Mrs. Robert E. Hoben. Mr. Hoben and their daughters, Misses Nancy and Martha Hoben, and son, John Hoben. They attended the graduation of their grandson from Bentonville High School.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Stancoff and children, Kim and Scott, of Irving, Texas, were in Conway to attend the graduation of her sister, Mary Lynn Jones, at Conway High School. They also visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Chester C. Jones, and sister, Miss Debby Jones. Larry Davidson of Irving accompanied the Stancoffs.
Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Brooks and children, Mike, Mindy and Tim, of Stillwater, Okla., are visiting her mother, Mrs. Harley O. Weatherly. Mr. Brooks is competing in the Harley O. Weatherly Four Ball Golf Tournament at Conway Country Club. Grandson Harley Weatherly III of Carbondale, Ill, is also visiting his father, Dr. Harley Weatherly Jr.
