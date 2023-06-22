By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
(2013)
The Schedler Honors College at the University of Central Arkansas recently selected 75 incoming first-year students as its new class of Schedler Honors Scholars. The students were selected from a pool of more than 200 applicants, of which 120 were selected for intensive full-day interviews on the university’s campus. Students selected from Faulkner County are Morgan Clark, Laura Craig, Bobby Flippo, Erika Hensley, Jacob Linna, Alexandria Mackey, Scotty McKay, Elizabeth Speck, Abbey Trussell and Ashley Wofford, all of Conway; Ross Gray of Mayflower; and Cade Gurley of Vilonia. The incoming class boasts an average ACT score of 29.4 and average high school cumulative grade-point average of 4.071.
(1998)
Alltel Corp. has hired Elaine Allinder, a Conway native, to participate in the 1998 Summer Accounting Internship Program. She was selected as one of 22 participants from eight universities and colleges in Arkansas. She is a senior accounting major at the University of Central Arkansas. The interns will participate in an extensive two-month program designed to provide the student with an introduction to Alltel, the structure of accounting-related functions, and work experience related to the field of accounting.
Keith Spears was recently named credit sales manager for the John Bean Co., a division of Snap-On Tools Inc. He brings to the company 16 years of experience in the credit field and has been with Snap-On Credit since 1987. He recently relocated to Conway from Kansas City.
(1973)
The Rev. Ben F. Jordan, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Conway the past four years, is leaving. He was assigned as superintendent of the Paragould District of the United Methodist Church at the closing session last week of the North Arkansas Conference at Jonesboro. The Rev. Harold Eggensperger, conference director of the Commission on Ministries, was named the Rev. Mr. Jordan’s successor in the Conway pulpit. The church’s associate pastor, the Rev. Bill Williams, was assigned as pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church in Springdale.
Surfacing of nearly 3.5 miles of road in Faulkner County is included in a list of projects programmed by the Arkansas Highway Commission. Bids will be opened June 28 on this and 17 other projects in Arkansas. Total cost for all is estimated at $8.2 million. The Faulkner project is a stretch of Arkansas 89, beginning about 4 ½ miles east of Mayflower and extending westward for 3.355 miles.
