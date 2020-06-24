June 24
(1920)
J. Fred Hegi one of Faulkner County’s pioneer citizens, died at his home from influenza. He was survived by his sons, Fred, Jr. and William Hegi, both of Conway. Hegi, a native of Switzerland, came to American when he was a young man and settled here in 1878. He was elected county surveyor on the Populist ticket in 1890 and served one term. He was a member of the Lutheran Church.
