(2011)
The kitchen at the HAVEN house in Conway was undergoing a remodeling project of the highly used common space. “Lowe’s Heroes,” a team of employees volunteering non-working hours from the Conway store, have committed to two days or to the project’s completion. Brenda Brown, assistant manager and coordinator for the project, said the kitchen will have new cabinets, refinished tables, new countertops, wooden blinds, updated lighting fixtures, a backsplash, rugs and décor when the project is done.
Retired Justice Steele Hays of Conway, whose wit and humor stood him in good stead during a renowned legal career, has died at the age of 86. He was a state Supreme Court justice and a former circuit court judge, but he was also a storyteller par excellence. He was a member of the Arkansas Bar Association, the Kiwanis Clubs of Little Rock and Conway, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, and other civic and social alliances.
(1996)
T.D. “Chap” and Dorothy Day of Greenbrier observed their 50th wedding anniversary recently. They were married June 21, 1946, in Conway by the Rev. Wallace Glover. Mr. Day, a son of the late Luther and Annie Day, was born June 11, 1917, in Greenbrier. He is a retired sheet metal worker. Mrs. Day, a daughter of the late Carroll and Dessie Tucker, was born Sept. 12, 1926, in Greenbrier. She is a homemaker. The Days have three children: Jim Day, Johnny Day and Barbara Brown, all of Greenbrier; and four grandchildren.
A total of 64 people attended the 32nd Heffington reunion held recently at the Enola school. Trophies were awarded to Victoria Dove as the youngest child, Othel McCaig at the oldest woman, Glen Heffington as the oldest man, and Justin White for traveling the most miles. Contest winners were Gene White, Houston Heffington, Anna Heffington, and Stacy Berry. In addition to Faulkner County, attendees came from Little Rock, Ozark, Rogers and Indiana.
(1971)
M.M. “Bush” Satterfield of Conway fired a closing round of 86 on Saturday to capture the senior flight of the Arkansas Medal Play golf tournament in Little Rock. Satterfield finished with a 54-hole total of 247, to top second-place finisher Boyd Montgomery by six strokes.
Teachers in the Conway school system will receive pay increases of at least $300 for the 1971-72 term. New contracts were mailed with the stipulation the teachers would get the same salary as received for the 1970-71 session plus the minimum of $300 if state aid warrants it. The base pay for teachers in the Conway system ranges from $5,300 for a beginner to $6,300 for a teacher with at least 10 years’ experiences. Increments of $100 a year are granted yearly for 10 years.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Mayer and daughter, Julie, of Dallas, Texas, were weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Frank E. Robins III and daughter, Laura.
