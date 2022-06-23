10 Years Ago
Doyle and Grace Jolly are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary today during an outside reception at Centerville United Methodist Church, where they attend. They were married June 13, 1942, at the home of R.H. McNew of the Centerville community. Doyle received four bronze stars during World War II as a sergeant. When he returned from war, he and Grace started raising cattle which led into dairy farming. He received an award for involvement with the Department of Agriculture for more than 25 years. Grace managed the dairy farm and enjoyed being a housewife. They have five children, Sandy Jolly, Jim Jolly, Hal Jolly, Don Jolly and Teresa Golden; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
25 Years Ago
Holly Graddy, a pretend victim of an accidental fall, is pictured being wrapped in a makeshift splint and sling by Kathleen Caruthers, leader of Girl Scout Troop 169 of Conway, during a first aid presented at Girl Scout Day Camp. The girls learned how to use a pillow for a splint and a bandana for a sling, and also assembled their own first aid kits to carry with them during day camp. Other day camp activities included presentations by the park ranger and Coast Guard employee, and learning about using knives and tying knots. More than 270 people attended camp at Woolly Hollow State Park. Holly is a daughter of John and Phyllis Graddy.
50 Years Ago
Construction has begun on a two-story educational building at Robinson and Center Church of Christ. Billy W. Blakeney, minister and chairman of the church building committee, said the structure will house 20 classrooms and an office complex. Workers have been demolishing the old classroom structure to make room for the new building. The building is expected to cost $132,000 and is scheduled to be completed in late September.
Conway’s new postmaster is John L. Havens Jr., the first employee of the office ever to be advanced to the top position from the ranks. Officer in charge of the Conway office since November, Havens succeeds Sam E. Adkisson, whose resignation became effective April 5. Havens began. His postal career following his graduation from State College of Arkansas in 1954. He began as a substitute clerk, later serving as a regular clerk, foreman of mail and then assistant postmaster. Havens is a native of Wooster and a graduate of Greenbrier High School.
Mike Martin, who recently completed his junior year at the University of Arkansas Medical Center School of Pharmacy, left for Santa Ana, Calif., where he will be employed for the summer at Savon Drug Co. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Adrian Martin of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Matchett have returned from a two-week vacation in the Everglades and Key West, Fla. They also visited friends in El Dorado, Ark., and Laurel, Miss.
