10 years ago
(2013)
On May 25, the community of Twin Groves celebrated history and community with the event, “Going Back Home.” The event was funded in part by a grant awarded to the Friends of the Faulkner County Library and the Twin Groves Economic Development Team from the Arkansas Department of Heritage in honor of Arkansas Heritage Month. The Heritage Month theme is “Saving Our Heritage: Arkansas’ Historic Structures.” The gala day honored the historic buildings of Silas Owens, and the Master Gardeners who maintain the library grounds. The library building at Twin Groves is a Silas Owens building. Spearheaded by Albessie Thompson, there was an exhibit documenting the history of the founding families of Zion and Solomon Groves.
25 years ago
(1998)
Dan White has completed 35 years at the Conway Human Development Center. White started there in 1963 and served in various supervisory positions during his tenure. He is currently a management project analyst II, supervising the ancillary services department. He and his wife, Sue, have four children and five grandchildren.
Faulkner County Farm Bureau insurance agent Mike Wallace has been recognized for excelling in overall insurance production and service to Farm Bureau members during 1997. Wallace was given the “Big Ten Blazer” for being fifth in paid actual life insurance volume in the Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co.’s 10-state area. He also had two diamonds added to his “Million Dollar Ring” in recognition of his life insurance production.
50 years ago
(1973)
Mrs. Lovie Garrett of Conway was honored at a surprise dinner on June 3 at Fifth Avenue Park, celebrating her 94th birthday. Attending from Faulkner County were Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Garrett and children, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Garrett and children, and Mr. and Mrs. Hollos Garrett and children, all of Greenbrier; Mrs. Beulah Garrett and daughter, Ervalee, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Garrett and son, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Graham, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Bell and daughter, Mrs. Ruby Breeding, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Landers, Mr. and Mrs. John Duke and sons, Mr. and Mrs. Hurlis Graham and two grandchildren, and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Milburn and children, all of Conway.
New officers of the Mayflower Jaycee Auxiliary are Mrs. Ramona Tillman, president; Mrs. Annice Edwards, vice president; Mrs. Jannie Stacy, secretary; and Mrs. Myrtle Patrick, treasurer. The outgoing president is Mrs. Alice Jones. The organization recently placed third in division one on sweepstakes at the state Jaycee convention in Fort Smith. Mrs. Jones was elected regional director of Region 8.
