June 25
(2010)
Nini, the victim in the state’s first felony animal cruelty case, was adopted by Lorrie Cross. Conway Animal Welfare Officers helped rescue Nini. Eddie Lee Jordan of Conway was convicted of Class D felony animal cruelty charges and was sentenced to 66 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction.
Conway’s First Baptist Church hosted Camp Champion, a free overnight summer camp for third through sixth graders at Conway’s Cold Springs Retreat campground. More than 70 children took part in the three-day camp that incorporated sports, games, music and the Bible. Thirty teens from the church volunteered as small group leaders.
(1995)
Adair Howell stepped aside as director of United Way of Faulkner County after seven years. Sandra Miller, a former employee of Winrock International, would be her successor.
Kenko Contractors began laying pipe between Mayflower and Greenbrier for the Faulkner-Cleburne Water District. They would lay 64,000 feet of pipe and fiber-optic cable between the Vilonia master water meter on Skunk Hollow Road at Middle Road and the Wineglass-Elliott roads intersection in Greenbrier.
Rodney D. Todd joined the staff of First National Bank of Conway as a personal trust administrator for First Commercial Trust Co., Conway branch.
(1970)
More than 100 members of the Castleberry and Reno families attended an annual family reunion at the YBMA Fairgrounds. Joe Castleberry gave a resume of the family history from 1683.
Bill Langford, Memorial Hospital administrator, said the new wing at the hospital would be opened to patients later in the year although an open house was held April 19. The hospital was still in the hiring and training process to staff the new wing.
The Conway High School class of 1950 held its 20-year reunion with a picnic at Fifth Avenue Park and a banquet at Ramada Inn.
(1945)
The annual guard encampment for the Arkansas state guard would be at Camp Robinson July 8-15. The guardsmen would leave their home stations and go to Camp Robinson in convoys, preparing their meals en route in field kitchens.
The community canning center located on the ASTC campus opened from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday until the heavier season when it would be open four days a week.
Several dinner parties were held in honor of Dr. and Mrs. D.D. McBrien who were moving to Arkadelphia where he would become president of Henderson College.
(1920)
Conway had completely outgrown its local telephone exchange and the company was undergoing much difficulty in securing materials with which to take care of the demand for additional service. While additional cables and wires would be used temporarily to take care of the problem, eventually a new plant would be built. Plant manager J.F. Burk thought that Conway would have an automated system when the new plant was built. This would eliminate the central operator and a dial would be provided with every phone. The user would turn a pointer to the number desired, press a button and ring the number direct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.