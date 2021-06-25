(2011)
The “Battle of the Badges” blood drive ended with a clear winner and a record setting 46 units donated. The competition pits the Conway Fire and Police departments against each other. The police department had 22 supporters donate in their name, and the fire department had 16. The remaining donations were made in the name of patients currently in need of blood transfusions. Organizers were very pleased with the turnout, having beaten last year’s record of 38 units.
Hendrix College placed 127 athletes on the 2010 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Spring Honor Roll, the most by any conference institution. This year’s total of 1,051 eclipsed last year’s record of 1,029 student-athletes. To qualify, an athlete must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 for the team and be a regular member of a varsity athletic team in a sport sponsored by the conference.
(1996)
Faulkner County Democrats recently elected delegates and alternates to attend the state Democratic convention in August in Little Rock. Following the county convention on June 17, the first organizational meeting of the new county Democratic committee was held. Officers are Allen Lipsmeyer, chairman; Sue White, vice chairman; Shirley Montgomery, secretary; and Marcus Vaden, treasurer.
The Mayflower City Council passed a resolution to match a state planning grant that will help continue the salary of the city’s resource coordinator. The decision, which matches a $5,000 Rural Advocacy grant for planning the city’s water services, continues the $500-per-week salary Don Reynolds is receiving as resource coordinator. Hired for the post in late February, he is also chairman of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
(1971)
Mrs. Charles E. Green Jr. and daughter, Paula, of Arlington, Va., are visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gus Taylor, and her sister, Miss Odessa Taylor. Mr. Green will join them later.
Paul Hayes of Arlington, Va., returned home Monday after visiting his parents, the Rev. and Mrs. T.W. Hayes, and his sister, Mrs. Olen Parish, in Conway.
Dr. and Mrs. Walton P. Ellis and daughters, Eleanor and Carolyn, of Los Alamos, N.M., are expected to arrive Wednesday to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ivan H. Grove.
Mrs. Crotella Newberry, Mrs. Frank Freeman and son, Randy, and Mrs. Linn Jackson have returned from a two-week trip to the West Coast. Mrs. Newberry visited her sister-in-law, Mrs. Corene Newberry, and niece, Mrs. Marvin Tarbox, Mr. Tarbox and children, Davy, Linda and Bobby, in South San Francisco, Calif. She also visited another sister-in-law, Mrs. Henry Herbert, and Mr. Herbert in Grover City, Calif. Mrs. Jackson, Mrs. Freeman and Randy also visited their parents and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Higgs, in Pinole, Calif. They made the trip by plane.
