10 Years Ago
The Faulkner County chapter of the National League of Junior Cotillions recently announced the 2012-13 Advisory Board. They are Janie Childress, Ibis Dawson, Rhonda Dixon, Amy Evans, Julie Ferguson, Tabatha Gunnels, Michelle Hull, Marie Imhauser, Kayla Irons, Linda Kennepp, Latricia Maynard, Teri Murphy, Sherri Pillow, Leah Porter, Kathy Powers, Margaret Razer, Angel Scherrey, Karin Taylor, Heather Tollett and Donna Woodward.
The Cato Volunteer Fire Department recently received a pumper truck from Arkansas Forestry. Units from other fire departments are received by Arkansas Forestry after the department have upgraded to newer and larger engines. They verify the equipment is in good working condition and loan them to smaller departments. The Cato department received a 1981 Seagraves that was housed in Oak Ridge, Tenn. It will be in service as soon as it is equipped with the essentials.
25 Years Ago
The Prudential Hawks Rockies posted their fourth straight victory with an 8-3 triumph over Cabot. Larry Haden (1-0) worked the first three innings for Conway (4-1) and Jason Heath and Shawn Nixon contributed two innings each of scoreless relief. Noted for their play were Adam Lamey, Josh Newland, Kenneth Henderson, Ben Holman, Ed Linck, and Jordan Raniszeski.
The Hart’s Seafood girls softball team from Greenbrier recently won the YSAC Invitation tournament at Conway, and the Round Robin tournament at Burns Park in North Little Rock. Team members are Amanda Burgess, Kali Hardy, Shannon Pickard, Elisha Murray, Megan Taylor, Morgan Taylor, Shanna Turney, Amy Allen, Amy Burgess, Misty Hart, Misty Masters, and Megan Bradway. The coaches are Nolan Allen and Dana Taylor.
50 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Foster Johnson and children, Leland and Shannon, of Tyler, Texas, visited in Conway with Mr. and Mrs. Felix C. Balmaz. The Johnsons were en route home from South Bend, Ind., where they attended the graduation of Mr. Johnson’s brother from the University of Notre Dame. Mr. Johnson and Mr. Balmaz were classmates at Notre Dame.
Mr. and Mrs. Guy H. Massey recently moved to Conway from Belle Plaine, Kan., and are residing on Hairston Avenue. Mr. Massey is a retired aircraft industry employee. He served as a tool procurement man for 16 years, and is now employed part-time as a salesman for Horton Chevrolet Co. in Morrilton.
Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Archer III recently moved from Conway to Little Rock. Mr. Archer is employed by Commercial National Bank and Mrs. Archer works for a law firm. He is a son of Dr. and Mrs. Charles A. Archer Jr. of Conway.
