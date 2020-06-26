June 26
(2010)
A sign was up on Salem Road near Club Lane indicating Cactus Jack’s Mexican Restaurant would be opening soon in the former location of Mickie’s Bluefish Grill.
The James S. Garrison, MD Pavilion, home to the Conway Regional Imaging Center and Imaging Center Lab, moved to 555 Club Lane.
Conway Regional Medical Center welcomed Daniel C. Clark, MD to the Radiology Department and Imaging Center. A graduate of Hendrix College and UAMS, he returned from Dallas where he had served on the staff at Baylor University Medical Center and as medical director of Radiology at Waxahachie Baylor Medical Center.
(1995)
Scott Marvel joined Virco Mfg. Corporation as the woodshop’s overall production supervisor.
Security Bank of Conway sponsored the 10th Annual Concert in the Park at the Frauenthal House. The Conway Civic Orchestra, under the direction of Charles Jones Evans, would present the program.
Conway Regional Medical Center announced that Michael Wood, MD was opening his practice in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Conway Women’s Health Center in the Conway Regional Medical Office Building. Wood completed his internship and residency at William Beaumont Army Medical Center after graduating UCA and UAMS.
Shirley Cotton joined First National Bank at its Greenbrier branch.
(1970)
Sixty-three members of the late Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Irby family attended an annual reunion at Fifth Avenue Park. The group represented family members of the Irbys’ 11 children.
Mrs. Gene Hatfield and children, Hadrian, Marc and Mathilda, of Conway left June 17 to spend a month visiting relatives in France. They would be guests of her parents at Montreuil-Sur-Mer.
Four students from Faulkner County were among 18 Arkansas high schools students participating in the Student Work Experience and Training Program (SWEAT) at the Arkansas Children’s Colony: Carolyn Faith Bowie, Katie E. Dow, Paula Kay Marcotte and Mona Ann Parish.
(1945)
Mr. and Mrs. Mode Crow purchased a duplex at 1421 Prince from County Clerk and Mrs. Carl E. Gentry after selling their home on the Arkansas river road west of Conway to Mr. and Mrs. Henry C. Burford. The Gentrys purchased the stone residence at Washington Avenue and Hunter Street from Mr. and Mrs. F.A. Heggie, formerly owned by the F.L. Scull family.
Sgt. and Mrs. Newt P. Milam sold their home and 19 acres on Highway 65 about three miles south of Conway to Mr. and Mrs. G.O. Ward while W.E. and Mazie J. Bryant bought the J.W. Vorhis home and 40 acres of land in Greenbrier.
(1920)
Mrs. Effie Hunter, widow living at Vilonia, reported that $9.95 had been stolen from her home. Mrs. Hunter was much concerned about finding out who stole the money, which she badly needed. She was running her own farm and hoped that the needed money would be recovered.
Enrollment at the summer session of the Arkansas State Normal School reached the 350 mark, Registrar Guy E. Smith announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.