Billy and Shirley Leach of Conway celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 23. The couple was married June 23, 1951, in Benton. Mr. Leach is retired from the U.S. Air Force and as chief of public safety at the University of Central Arkansas. The Leaches have three daughters: Sherry Griffith, Angela Strain and Susan Baker, all of Conway; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Johnson Sr. of Conway will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on July 1 with dinner in Hot Springs and a later trip to Atlanta, Ga. The Johnsons were married July 1, 1966, at Jones Chapel Church in Conway. Mrs. Johnson recently retired and has been a Conway Regional Hospital volunteer for six years. Mr. Johnson recently retired from the Pepsi Cola Co. of Little Rock. They have three children: Lolita Johnson, Samantha Salaam and Joe Johnson; and two grandchildren.
(1996)
Jennifer McClendon, a senior, two-sport star at the University of Central Arkansas, has received a $5,000 NCAA Post-graduate Scholarship for continuing study. A graduate student from Harrisburg, McClendon has a 4.0 grade-point average in her 24 hours of graduate work. She is a former four-year starter in volleyball and tennis, and was named All-Gulf South Conference three times in volleyball and twice in tennis. She was one of only 13 student-athletes from NCAA Divisions I-III awarded one of the women’s at-large scholarships.
The Junior Auxiliary of Conway recently held its annual Super Kids Innovative Program (SKIP) day camp at Beaverfork Lake. The three-morning camp is for students in the Conway School District who have completed the second grade. Twenty-nine students representing each of Conway’s elementary schools attended the camp. Each day featured something special for the campers, such as martial arts, gymnastics, soccer, karate, judo and dance.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. O.A. Peel of Damascus observed their 60th wedding anniversary recently. They were married June 21, 1911, in the Blackfork community near Greenbrier. Mrs. Peel, 78, is a lifelong resident of Faulkner County, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. J.K. Blair of Greenbrier. Mr. Peel, 82, is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. John D. Peel of Batesville. They have seven daughters, Mrs. J.A. Hutchins, Mrs. Orene Connell, Mrs. Jim Moffet, Mrs. Jack Clarke, Mrs. Calvin R. Connell, Mrs. Roy O. Johnston, and Mrs. Roy Hall; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Miss Blyson Rose spent last week with her grandmother, Mrs. Essie Rose, and aunt, Miss Betty Rose, in Big Flat. They accompanied her to Conway and spent the day with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rose. Recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Rose and daughters, Blyson, Sherry and Melanie, were Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Weaver and son, Bill, of Nashville, Tenn.
