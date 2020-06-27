June 27
(2010)
Former Conway High cross country standout Matthew Friant decided to continue his career at University of the Ozarks, a NCAA Division III institution. He was a two-time all-state and three-time all-conference selection for the Wampus Cats.
Vivian Counts and UCA President Allen C. Meadors were pictured unveiling a plaque for the newly endowed Dr. Will Counts Journalism Scholarship at UCA during a reception held at Buffalo Alumni Hall. Counts was the school’s photographer and a freelance photographer for the Arkansas Gazette and Arkansas Democrat during the time he was earning a bachelor’s degree in education at ASTC in the early 1950s.
(1995)
The Rev. Herschel McClurkin, district superintendent of the Conway District of the United Methodist Church, departed for the First United Methodist Church in Greenwood in Sebastian County where he began his ministry 28 years earlier.
Dayer Real Estate Group had a ribbon cutting and grand opening for their new business at 1506 Hwy. 286 West, Suite 107.
Garbage began to accumulate as five Conway garbage collectors – half of the crews – failed to show up for work. Conway Sanitation Department Director Steve Martin stepped in to fill the gap, serving as a truck driver.
(1970)
Randy Glenn and Kirby Williams became Eagle Scouts at a Boy Scout ceremony at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. They were members of Troop No. 392 sponsored by the Conway Optimist Club. Bill Townsend was scoutmaster.
James V. Clark became the new Faulkner County district conservationist for the Soil Conservation Service succeeding Chester Torbett who had passed away. The Clark family had three daughters, Judith, 7, and four-year-old twins Rhonda and Vonda, and were living at 1826 Independence.
Rudy Adams of Grand Prairie, Texas was pictured at the reunion with former 1950 Conway High School classmate, Mrs. Warren E. (Virginia Speaker).
(1945)
The annual Enola picnic, one of the biggest held in the county, would be held as usual with speaking, music, picture shows and other attractions and amusements. Lunches would be available and a concession stand would be operated.
Sam Fausett was elected president of the Arkansas Professional Photographers Association at its second annual convention held at the Hotel LaFayette in Little Rock.
Planning at least one revival in each of its 26 churches and two in several of them, the Faulkner County Baptist Association announced an intensive program of evangelistic endeavor during the summer.
(1920)
The First Methodist Church was clearing off the vacant lot across the corner from the church building as a playground for the children of its Sunday School. Each class would be assigned a period of games and outdoor sports. Dr. Homer K. Ebright, during his stay at the Hendrix College summer school, provided recreational ideas.
A twisting wind, which struck Conway from the west, did considerable damage to the administration building of the Arkansas State Normal School and then turned slightly to the southeast and wrought havoc on a barn on the John Lachowsky place south of Conway.
