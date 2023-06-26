By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The Silas Owens Photography Contest winners were announced at the Twin Groves community celebration, “Going Back Home.” Landon Davis, an eighth-grader at Conway Junior High School, won the grand prize for his photo of the Lee house. From Conway High School, first place was awarded to Sydney Stansich, grade 11, second place went to Katy Haines, grade 11, and third place was awarded to Hester Vink, grade 11. Honorable mentions went to Courtney Bader, grade 10, and Julien Rodriguez, grade 11. Guy-Perkins student Nikki Perkins, grade 11, took first place for her school. In second place was Tristan Fitzgerald, grade 11, and Ericka Rimmer, grade 10, took third place. Honorable mentions went to Sarah Stevenson, grade 10, and Michael McFarland, grade 10. Ellysia Smith, grade 8 at Guy-Perkins, won first place in her division. Mary Claire Bright, grade 7 at Ruth Doyle in Conway, won second place, and Caroline Bright, grade 4 at Woodrow Cummins in Conway, took third.
(1998)
Benton and Violet Ford of Conway observed their 73rd wedding anniversary on May 30. The Fords were married May 30, 1925. Mr. Ford was born Sept. 22, 1906, a son of the late Joe and Dona Ford. Mrs. Ford was born Nov. 10, 1910, a daughter of the late Walter and Oma Tucker. They have four children, Billy Ford of California, Benny Ford of Vilonia, Donna Gorton of Conway, and Gary Ford of California, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is a retired painter. She is a retired homemaker.
(1973)
Miss Allison Osborne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Osborne, left for Camp Tanako near Hot Springs, where she will be a counselor this summer at the Methodist camp. Miss Osborne will be a sophomore in the fall at State College of Arkansas.
Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Pascoe and four children left to join Mrs. Pascoe’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hugh R. Wilbourn Jr., for a cruise off the coast of Florida. They’ll be on the Wilbourns’ boat.
Mr. and Mrs. Mike Sanders of Houston, Texas, and her mother, Mrs. Rachel King of Conway, returned from a two-week trip to Waterbury, Conn., where they visited Mrs. Sanders’ sister and Mrs. King’s daughter, Mrs. John Blazek, Mr. Blazek and son, John Steven.
