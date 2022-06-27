Garrett Lock, a seventh-grade student at Greenbrier Middle School, has earned a position on the Arkansas National Junior High rodeo team. He is traveling with fellow teammates to Gallup, N.M., to compete at the eighth annual National Junior High Finals rodeo in the Boys Breakaway Roping and 22 rifle shooting competitions. There are more than 1,000 contestants from 47 states, Canadian provinces and Australia. Contestants will compete for cash prizes and college scholarships.
Following the driest May ever recorded, Arkansas farmers, ranchers and gardeners are looking to the skies for relief. It’s official. We are in a drought. Pastures are looking sad, and producers are doing what they can to stay in business. Some may be considering thinning their herds or looking for greener pastures to lease. Others may decide to feed chicken litter, soybean hulls and cottonseed trash. Hay stocks are being tapped and some producers are considering the unthinkable: buying hay from Texas.
James Corriveau and Sharon Gray were pictured practicing their medieval fighting skills in Laurel Park. The two are members of the Society for Creative Anachronism, an organization devoted to the study of pre-17th century Western culture. The group practices its fighting skills in the park weekly, the members said, and they participate in tournaments with other regional chapters, or shires.
The Mayflower Planning Commission discussed the challenge of deciding in which direction the city will grow in the future, envisioning how it will look in 2010. Planners discussed rezoning approximately half the city and will make westward growth its goal with future planning. Chairman Will Elder said someone needs to take action and “look at the broad picture.”
In Little Rock recently to participate in the sectional bridge tournament at the Lafayette Hotel were Mr. and Mrs. Ed Camp Jr., Mrs. Wiley E. Dean, Mrs. William C. Jones, Mrs. Clayton Lamey and Mrs. James O. Hefley.
Mrs. Phil Carter and daughter, Tish, arrived from New Orleans, La., to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Starkey, and her brother, Roger Starkey. Mr. Carter will arrive later to join the family. They also will visit Mr. Carter’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert H. Carter.
Vinson G. Fowlkes of Teaneck, N.J., is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Fowlkes.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. James Siria were his brother, Chester W. Siria, and Mrs. Siria of Enid, Okla. Also visiting were Dr. and Mrs. Chris Spatz and children of Monticello.
