By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
From the Shady Grove news, by Hazel Love: The Bethlehem Baptist Church Adult Sunday School Class enjoyed a fellowship at David and Debby Duffel’s lovely country home. Debby and David prepared a wonderful meal and opened their home to 38 guests.
Three members of the record-setting University of Central Arkansas baseball team have been drafted by Major League teams. Right fielder Forrestt Allday was picked in the eighth round by the Boston Red Sox, the highest a UCA player has gone in the draft since Marquis Riley went in the second round in 1992. Center fielder Jonathan Davis went in the 15th round to the Toronto Blue Jays. Left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Enloe was selected by San Diego in the 37th round. This is the first time in school history that three Bears were selected in a single draft.
(1998)
Julie Alexander was pictured brushing primer on Ivan McMahon’s house on Scott Street. Ms. Alexander was a member of the Acxiom Corp. team that was among about 60 volunteers scraping two houses that Paint Your Heart Out workers are sprucing up this year. In the past five years, Paint Your Heart Out volunteers have worked on more than 25 Conway homes for elderly, low-income and disabled owners.
Capt. Matt Tolliver has completed a one-year tour of duty in Malaysia and received orders to Pensacola, Fla. For the past year, Tolliver was assigned to the 18th Squadron of the Royal Malaysian Air Force stationed in Penang, Malaysia. He was a member of the Marine Corps Instructor/Adviser team, which converted the RMAF pilots to the Boeing F/A-18 Hornet that Malaysia purchased in 1997.
(1973)
New officers of the North American Benefit Association are Mrs. Elmer Fiddler, president; Mrs. Addie Cain, vice president; Mrs. W.W. Scroggin, secretary; Mrs. Buford Robins, treasurer; Mrs. Polly Baskin, chaplain; and Miss Jewel Lasley and Mrs. John McNutt, auditors.
The Boy Scouts of Vilonia Troop 434 earned $75.50 during a clean-up project. The money will be used to pay for camping gear. Terry Paintin of Vilonia is scoutmaster.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Koch of Salinas Beach, Calif., recently visited his sister, Mrs. Edmund Nabholz, Mr. Nabholz and family.
